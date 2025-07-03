Newsweek Honors UVA Health University Medical Center Among America’s Best Specialized Hospitals

Newsweek has named nine specialties at UVA Health University Medical Center and UVA Health Children’s to the national news publication’s 2025 lists of America’s Best Specialized Hospitals and America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.

“One of our goals in UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan is to create destination programs that enable residents from across Virginia to receive world-class care close to home,” said Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, interim executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “These honors from Newsweek highlight the incredible care provided by teams across the medical center.”

The criteria used to assemble the rankings include hospital quality metrics, surveys of specialists in each field and patient-experience surveys.

Here’s where University Medical Center ranks nationally, with seven specialties also rated No. 1 in Virginia:

“Our team has an incredible commitment to providing the highest-quality care for every patient, every day,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “Receiving these honors are a reflection of our team members’ outstanding dedication and expertise.”