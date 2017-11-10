National ‘100 Great Heart Programs’ List Features UVA

Becker’s Hospital Review has named the University of Virginia Heart and Vascular Center at UVA Medical Center to the national healthcare publication’s 2017 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.Brian H. Annex, MD

“The hospitals named on this list are national leaders in cardiovascular healthcare,” according to Becker’s. “Many institutions pioneered groundbreaking procedures and remain on the forefront of heart care today. All have received recognition for delivering top-notch patient care.”

UVA Heart and Vascular Center leaders said the award highlights their efforts to provide high-quality, comprehensive heart care.

“We are excited to see our multidisciplinary team recognized for their collaborative efforts to provide the best care for patients throughout Virginia,” said

, Chief, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and Medical Director of the UVA Heart and Vascular Service Line.50th nationally

“The award from Becker’s Hospital Review reflects our efforts to serve patients with a wide range of heart and vascular conditions,“ added John Kern, MD, Chief, Division of Cardiac Surgery and Surgical Director of the UVA Heart and Vascular Service Line.

Becker’s highlighted the more than 300 heart transplants that have been performed at UVA, as well as UVA being ranked

for cardiology and heart surgery in the most recent rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Additional awards earned by UVA’s heart team this year include national honors from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology for heart attack care, along with two awards from the American Heart Association for heart failure care.

“This honor from Becker’s Hospital Review, following the recognition our heart and vascular team received from U.S. News as well as several national heart organizations, again showcases the commitment of our team members to providing excellent care for all of our patients,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Medical Center.

Hospitals named to the Becker’s list are not ranked and are presented in alphabetical order.