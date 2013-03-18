Nancy E. Dunlap appointed dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine

The University of Virginia has named Dr. Nancy E. Dunlap as dean of the School of Medicine . A pulmonologist, Dunlap is physician-in-residence with the National Governors Association Center for Best Practices in Washington, D.C. The appointment is effective May 1.

In announcing her appointment, UVA Executive Vice President and Provost John D. Simon praised Dunlap’s distinguished career in academic medicine and her experience in health care policy at both the state and federal levels.

“Dr. Dunlap’s strong record of accomplishments as a faculty member, researcher and administrator, coupled with her familiarity with the complex and changing health care environment, makes her the best person to lead the School of Medicine during this important time of transition,” Simon said.

Dunlap succeeds Dr. Steven T. DeKosky, who announced last October he would be stepping down from the post to return to teaching full-time. Dunlap is expected to be with the University for at least 18 months as UVA continues the process of hiring a new executive vice president for health affairs. A search for a permanent dean for the School of Medicine will be launched following that appointment.

“I am pleased Dr. Dunlap will begin her work at UVA in May, which will enable her to work closely with Dr. DeKosky over the summer to ensure a seamless transition,” Simon said.

Prior to her work with the National Governors Association, Dunlap held numerous appointments with increasing responsibilities at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, most recently as professor of medicine and business. She also served as vice chairman for clinical affairs, vice president of the UAB Health System for Ambulatory Services and chief of staff and chief operating officer for The Kirklin Clinic, a large, multispecialty academic clinic.

As a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow, Dunlap worked on the reauthorization of FDA legislation regarding pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biologics, as well as issues related to Medicare, Medicaid, public health, insurance matters, sustainable growth rate and medical liability.

Dunlap received a bachelor of arts degree from Wellesley College; a medical degree from Duke University; a doctoral degree in microbiology from UAB; and an MBA degree with distinction from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

Dunlap will be responsible for the School of Medicine’s educational and internal budgetary affairs; for the general welfare and development of its academic programs at all levels; for effective leadership and relations with students, faculty members, alumni and other University persons and entities; and for generally overseeing and leading the proper operation of the School of Medicine. She also will focus on the improvement of quality measures in the areas of safety and quality of care. Dunlap will serve as chief clinical officer for the School of Medicine, and as professor on the clinical faculty in the division of Pulmonary Medicine in the Department of Medicine .