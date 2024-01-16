Michelle Strider, RN, MBA, CPHQ, Named Chief Nursing Officer of UVA Community Health

Michelle Strider, RN, BSN, MBA, CPHQ, has been named Chief Nursing Officer of UVA Community Health. Strider has served as interim Chief Nursing Officer since July 2023, after the unexpected passing of previous Chief Nursing Officer Barbara Hocking.

As Chief Nursing Officer of UVA Community Health, Strider will lead clinical strategy for nursing operations across UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. She will be accountable for the delivery of high quality, safe patient care, consistent with the UVA Health mission, vision, values, and the UVA Health 10-year strategic plan and will support the hospitals’ interdisciplinary teams and operations throughout Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

“Stepping into the interim Chief Nursing Officer role while concurrently serving as our Chief Quality Officer, Michelle demonstrated her strengths as a true nurse leader. She has led UVA Community Health nursing teams with empathy, presence and purpose while never wavering in her dedication to quality care for our patients and developing a culture that will draw and retain nurses in our workforce,” said Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health. “I speak on behalf of the entire UVA Community Health leadership team in congratulating Michelle on her new role.”

An experienced leader, prior to serving as interim Chief Nursing Officer, Strider also served as Chief Quality Officer for UVA Community Health since 2015. Under her oversight, UVA Community Health has received numerous national awards and accreditations in patient safety and quality, including recognition from US News & World Report, The Leapfrog Group, Becker’s Hospital Review, American Heart Association, and The Joint Commission.

“I am honored to have the trust and support of our teams and leaders as I transition into this new role. I look forward to leveraging my experience and the strong vision for UVA Health to further develop our clinical excellence we provide to our local communities,” Strider said. “Being able to serve our nurses, and our organization, is a responsibility I humbly accept.”

Strider earned a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University and is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality. She serves as an executive sponsor to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s Quality Board Advisory Council, serves on the Quality Community of the Unified Community Board, and sits on the Quality and Patient Safety Committee at UVA Community Health.

“Michelle is a transformational leader and advocate for clinical excellence,” said Steve Danziger, Chairman of the UVA Community Health Unified Community Board and vice-chair of the UVA Community Health, Inc. Board. “Michelle’s deep roots at UVA Health are a testament to her commitment to our team members, providers, patients and communities.”

UVA Community Health is part of UVA Health, comprising three medical centers, an integrated network of medical practices, cancer care, and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia.