Match Day 2016: By the numbers

With a huge roar just after noon, the UVA School of Medicine’s Class of 2016 opened envelopes and learned where they would be heading for additional training as residents.

All 153 members of the Class of 2016 were matched to a residency. Here are some Match Day statistics for this year’s class.

Class of 2016 Statistics

$150 : Cash won by Rose Onyeali, the last member of the class called up to receive her envelope. Students are called at random to receive their envelope, and each student places $1 in a box at the front of the auditorium. The last student called gets the money. 2

: Number of adorable children who joined their parents on stage at Match Day to receive envelopes. 25

: Number of Class of 2016 graduates that will do their residency at UVA Health System. 31

: Number of states (along with Washington, D.C.) where graduates will perform their residencies. 18 : Number of different specialties in which the Class of 2016 will perform residencies. 31

: Number of graduates pursuing residencies in internal medicine, the most popular specialty this year. Here’s the other 10 most popular residencies among this year’s graduating class: Pediatrics – 17 General Surgery – 15 Emergency Medicine – 14 Anesthesiology – 11 Family Medicine – 8 Obstetrics and Gynecology – 7 Psychiatry – 7 Radiology – 7 Orthopaedic Surgery – 6 Urology – 6