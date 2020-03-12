Public Notice: Magnet Recognition Program® — Site Visit

UVA Health System was designated as a Magnet organization in 2015 by the ANCC Magnet Recognition Program®. This prestigious designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. In September 2020, UVA Health System is applying for re-designation.

Patients,

family members, staff, and interested parties who would like to provide comments

are encouraged to do so. Anyone may send comments via e-mail and direct mail.

Your comments must be received by the Magnet Program Office by September 5, 2020.

NOTE: All comments are confidential and are not shared with the health care organization. Comments may be anonymous, but they must be sent in writing to the Magnet Program Office.

Address

American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)

Magnet Recognition Program Office

8515 Georgia Ave., Suite 400

Silver Spring, MD 20910-3492

E-Mail: [email protected]