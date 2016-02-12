Local Panera Bread cafes launch UVA Children’s Hospital fundraiser

Locally owned Panera Bread® bakery-cafes in Central and Western Virginia are raising money for University of Virginia Children’s Hospital through the “Change for Children” campaign. Throughout 2016, Change for Children will encourage diners to round up purchases to a whole dollar amount to benefit UVA Children’s Hospital, with a goal of raising $100,000.

The fundraiser began Thursday at Panera Bread locations in Charlottesville and begins today at other Panera Bread locations in Virginia, including:

Blacksburg Christiansburg Culpeper Harrisonburg Lynchburg Roanoke Warrenton Waynesboro Winchester

About UVA Children’s Hospital

UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. It is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report and includes a hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center with 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants, a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18 and the UVA Child Health Research Center. The Battle Building, which opened in 2014, consolidates outpatient children’s care at a single location in Charlottesville.