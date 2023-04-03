J. Scott Just Named Chief Executive Officer of UVA Physicians Group

J. Scott Just, MD, MBA, FACEP, has been appointed chief executive officer of University of Virginia Physicians Group, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization chartered to UVA to provide clinical and administrative services in support of UVA Medical Center and UVA School of Medicine.

An experienced physician and healthcare leader, Just has served as president of Augusta Medical Group and vice president of Augusta Health since 2018. His key responsibilities there have included managing clinics and recruiting physicians and other providers as well as improving access to care. Just has continued caring for patients while in these leadership roles and has 23 years of experience serving patients in Central Virginia as an emergency medicine physician.

“As a physician-leader, Dr. Just is widely respected and recognized as an astute strategic planner who drives operational excellence through effective consensus building,” said Drew Holzwarth, chairman of the UVA Physicians Group Board of Directors. “He is committed to outstanding patient care and responsible stewardship of resources, and our board is excited to welcome him to UVA Health’s leadership team.”

Before assuming his current leadership positions, Just served as associate chief medical officer and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Augusta Health, as well as president of Augusta Emergency Physicians.

“Dr. Just’s blend of experiences as a frontline patient-care provider and as a healthcare leader makes him an ideal fit for this vital leadership role at UVA Health,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “I look forward to having him join our team to help implement our strategic plan and fulfill our mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond.”

Just earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hampden Sydney College. He then earned his medical degree from the UVA School of Medicine and completed his residency in emergency medicine at UVA Medical Center, where he served as chief resident in the Department of Emergency Medicine. He also earned a master’s in business administration from UVA’s Darden School of Business. Just is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, a fellow with the American College of Emergency Physicians and a recent graduate of the American Hospital Association’s Next Generation Leaders Fellowship.

“I am so excited to be rejoining the place where I began my healthcare career and to continue serving the communities I know so well,” Just said. “UVA is home to so many wonderful physicians and healthcare providers, and I am excited to work alongside them and support them as we carry out our mission to serve patients across the Commonwealth.”

Just’s first day at UVA Physicians Group will be May 30, 2023.