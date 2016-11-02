Inova Health System and the University of Virginia plan comprehensive research and education partnership to accelerate joint discovery, application of medical research and commercialization of new discoveries

Inova Health System and the University of Virginia announced today that they have agreed to form a comprehensive research and education partnership. The institutions will collaborate on research, medical education, and the recruitment of eminent researchers, scientists and investigators to the Commonwealth of Virginia to facilitate health innovations. Together, they will put Virginia at the forefront of discovery, working to advance the science of precision medicine and improve the health of the Commonwealth’s citizens.

The planned affiliation includes:

A research partnership to develop the Global Genomics and Bioinformatics Research Institute located at the Inova Center for Personalized Health (ICPH). The Institute will recruit researchers, scientists and investigators who will engage in collaborative research focused on genomics, functional biology, bioinformatics, biologically driven engineering, precision medicine, translational research, development of targeted therapeutics, and commercialization of new discoveries. A cancer research partnership between the Inova Schar Cancer Institute and UVA Cancer Center, including efforts to achieve designation by the National Cancer Institute as a Comprehensive Cancer Center. A regional campus of the UVA School of Medicine at Inova, which would enable UVA medical students to complete their clerkship and post-clerkship education in Northern Virginia at Inova facilities, with an opportunity for a differentiated medical education experience during the post-clerkship phase. UVA and Inova will explore the creation of a biomedical investment vehicle to advance discovery through to commercialization.

“With a research-intensive University and health system, we are committed to developing research breakthroughs that improve the human condition and to training the next generation of physicians and healthcare workers,” said UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan. “This affiliation can help us better accomplish our missions in education and research.”

“UVA is one of the most prestigious research universities in the country, and Inova is one of the largest, most successful healthcare systems. This partnership leverages the complementary strengths of two institutions committed to providing the most advanced treatments and prevention strategies to the communities we serve,” said Knox Singleton, CEO, Inova Health System. “We believe that this partnership with UVA, as well as with Inova’s other partners, will drive economic growth and diversification in the region and position the Commonwealth of Virginia at the forefront of healthcare, scientific and technological innovation.”

“We are grateful to the leaders in the General Assembly for their support and foresight in designating funds to incentivize this kind of research collaboration and innovation,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, ICPH. “This new partnership will further expand Inova’s ground-breaking research in precision medicine and help us to realize the promise of personalized health.”

Leaders from the two institutions expect to finalize a definitive agreement later this year.

About Inova

Inova is a global leader in personalized health, which uses a person’s genetic make-up, family/medical history and lifestyle to determine the best prevention and treatment strategies. Enabling discovery via research, Inova integrates the application of genomic science with bioinformatics for targeted precision medicine. Inova’s personalized health initiatives connect researchers, clinicians, and empowered consumers to improve patient care, enhance prevention, and encourage wellness.

The Inova Health System is based in Northern Virginia and serves more than 2 million people each year throughout the Washington, DC, metro area and beyond. Inova is a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient services and facilities, primary and specialty care practices, and health and wellness initiatives. It is home to many nationally and internationally recognized programs, including the Inova Center for Personalized Health, Inova Neuroscience and Spine Institute, Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Inova Translational Medicine Institute, and Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

About the University of Virginia

The University of Virginia is distinctive among public institutions of higher education. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University continues in its mission to develop tomorrow’s leaders who are well prepared to help shape the future of the nation and the world. The University is highly selective, accepting only the best students and those who show the exceptional promise Jefferson envisioned.

The University of Virginia is made up of eleven schools in Charlottesville plus the College at Wise in Southwest Virginia.

For 2017, the University was ranked the No. 2 best public university by U.S. News and World Report. In the 18 years since U.S. News began ranking public universities as a separate category, UVA has ranked in the top three and continues to rank in the Top 30 among the best of all national universities, public and private.