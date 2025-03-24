Innovative Hospital Leader Named Inaugural Chief of UVA Health Children’s

UVA Health has named Cindy Bo, MBA, FACHE, a seasoned hospital leader, as the inaugural chief of UVA Health Children’s. Bo will oversee all operations and team members at the children’s hospital, including patient care, strategy, finances and efforts to expand access to care for patients across Virginia and beyond.

Bo comes to UVA Health Children’s from Boston Medical Center Health System, where she serves as senior vice president and chief strategy officer and leads the health system’s strategic efforts. She previously spent 10 years as senior vice president for Nemours Children’s Health in Delaware, where she focused on strategies to grow the health system, foster innovation, and partner with other hospitals and health systems.

“With exceptional expertise in strategic planning, business development, process improvement and team building, Cindy is an ideal candidate for this role,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, FACHE, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “She will play a vital role in our ongoing work to ensure that UVA Health Children’s, as the No. 1-ranked children’s hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report, remains the destination of choice for families across the Commonwealth.”

Bo earned her master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School. She has more than 25 years of experience working in healthcare in a variety of sectors, including consulting and pharmaceutical companies. She has earned numerous honors throughout her career, including recognition on Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of top women hospital and health system leaders to know. Active nationally as a speaker on healthcare, Bo also serves on the board of several children’s health organizations.

Bo was drawn to her new role at UVA Health Children’s for the opportunity to help more pediatric patients receive UVA Health’s world-class care.

“The team at UVA Health Children’s provides outstanding, lifesaving care to our youngest patients, and I’m looking forward to working with all these impressive team members to find additional ways to ensure every patient who needs the care of our specialists can get it,” she said. “I am excited to help build on their legacy of compassionate, high-quality care.”

Bo begins her new role at UVA Health Children’s on March 31.