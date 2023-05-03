To Honor Its Physicians, UVA Health Donates $10,000 to Free Clinic of Culpeper

To honor its outstanding physicians and their service to the community – and to commemorate National Doctors’ Day – UVA Health has donated $10,000 to the Free Clinic of Culpeper.

“Our incredible group of doctors has an unwavering commitment to serve patients in Culpeper and throughout our region,” said Donna Staton, chief operating officer of UVA Community Health and president of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “We wanted to express our thanks as an organization for our doctors’ tireless service with this gift.”

Part of the nonprofit Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the Free Clinic of Culpeper provides care for patients without insurance or the means to pay for healthcare. Along with medical care, the free clinic works with local partners to connect patients with other needed services, such as counseling, transportation assistance, literacy training, employment training and nutrition counseling. The free clinic’s staff is supported by community volunteers that include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists and office staff.

The free clinic is located on the campus of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, where UVA Health works with the free clinic to provide lab work, imaging and specialty services to patients.

“We are so grateful to UVA Health for all the support they provide to our clinic and patients,” said Tammy LaGraffe, director of the Free Clinic of Culpeper. “This donation shows their dedication to our mission and to being strong partners in the health of Culpeper.”