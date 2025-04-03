High Doses of Vitamin A May Be Toxic, Warns UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center

With several regions in the United States experiencing a surge of measles cases, misinformation about how to prevent and treat it is causing some people to overdose on vitamin A, cautions UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center. Consuming too much vitamin A can cause a range of health effects, including liver damage.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. It can cause severe health complications, and even death, particularly in children. Symptoms may include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

There is no specific cure for measles. Treatment primarily focuses on providing comfort and relief from the symptoms. Under the supervision of a healthcare provider, vitamin A may be given to boost the body’s ability to fight infection, particularly in patients who are malnourished and may have a vitamin A deficiency. This has led to a misunderstanding that large doses of vitamin A can cure or prevent measles. This is not true. People who try to treat themselves with vitamin A are at risk for hypervitaminosis A, or vitamin A poisoning.

Because vitamin A is fat soluble, the body stores excess amounts. If too much vitamin A is stored, it can become toxic.

Poison centers across the United States typically receive 400 to 500 calls per year related to vitamin A, and the Blue Ridge Poison Center is concerned that figure may increase this year.

“When it comes to taking any medicine or supplement, including vitamins, more is not necessarily better,” said Christopher Holstege, MD, medical director of UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center. “Unless a person has a diagnosed deficiency, or some other health condition, and a health professional has advised the extra supplement and is monitoring their care, taking doses of vitamins greater than the recommended daily amount can be harmful.”

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best protection against measles is the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective.