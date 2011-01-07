Health Services Foundation appoints Bradley E. Haws as chief executive officer

The University of Virginia Health Services Foundation has appointed Bradley E. Haws as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 18, 2010. The UVA Health Services Foundation (HSF) is the physician group practice of the University of Virginia, representing doctors and other allied health professionals who provide care at the UVA Health System and regional physician practices.

Haws joined HSF in June 2004, as Chief Operating Officer. In 2007, he was also appointed as the Senior Associate Dean and Chief Administrative Officer of the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Haws will continue his role with the School of Medicine.

"We are very pleased Brad Haws will lead HSF in its future endeavors," says Stephen McLean, acting Board Chair of HSF. "Upon his arrival in 2004, Brad made an immediate impact on the organization by leading the management team in creating HSF's Vision, Mission and Values, and the goals-based performance plans that provide the focused direction for HSF's work. We look forward to his continued leadership as our Chief Executive Officer."

Prior to joining HSF, Haws was with Intermountain Health Care where he was the CFO of their physician group, which consisted of 425 providers and 1600 staff employees at 90 sites. Haws completed his BA and MBA at Brigham Young University.

The HSF was founded in 1979 as a non-profit supporting organization of UVA to serve the financial and administrative needs of clinical staff. The HSF performs billing and collections functions for physician professional services, manages primary care practices, oversees physician payroll and benefits including a pension plan, negotiates commercial payer contracts, participates in clinical outreach business development, and offers legal and financial services.

The HSF is a distinct organization from the University of Virginia , the School of Medicine , the School of Nursing , and the UVA Medical Center , but works collaboratively with these partners of the UVA Health System to provide high quality patient care. In addition to working at the main UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, HSF physicians serve patients throughout Central Virginia, including the Regional Primary Care practices and a partnership with the Culpeper Medical Associates.