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Harrisonburg Media Group to Host Radiothon Sept. 26 for UVA Health Children’s

The Battle Building at UVA Health Children's.

The Battle Building at UVA Health Children's.

Harrisonburg Media Group will host the inaugural Valley Cares for Kids Radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, on eight of its radio stations to raise money for UVA Health Children’s.

The radiothon will feature stories from UVA Health Children’s patients, their families and their care providers. The stations airing the radiothon are Rocktown Now News/Talk WSVA 92.1FM and 550AMQ10196.9FM WSIGmore96.1FMRewind 105.1Pure Oldies 101.3FMEZ 100.1FM and ESPN 106.9FM and 1360AM

Each year, more than 30,000 patients from Harrisonburg and surrounding counties visit UVA Health Children’s for care. Some of these patients need to use UVA Health’s Neonatal Emergency Transportation System, a dedicated neonatal and pediatric team transporting patients either in a specially designed ambulance or on a helicopter, Pegasus Air. 

Money raised will support several initiatives, including:

  • UVA Health Children’s patient and family-centered care program, which includes helping families with lodging, meals and transportation during their child’s hospital stay;
  • pediatric research to find new treatments and cures; and 
  • purchasing and updating specialized equipment critical to patient care.

Volunteer Opportunity 

Volunteers are needed Thursday for the live phone bank in Harrisonburg to answer calls and process donations. Interested community members can register online for a two-hour session. 

Ways to Give

  • Text VALLEYKIDS to 51555 
  • Call 434.924.1172 
  • Visit the Harrisonburg Media Group stations’ websites 

Donations will be accepted by Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, credit card and e-check.

Article Topics

News ReleasesChildren's HospitalPartnerships
Eric Swensen

Eric Swensen

Public Information Officer