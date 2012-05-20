Graduation day 2012: School of Medicine salutes 149 new physicians

The 183 rd graduating class of the University of Virginia School of Medicine – 149 new physicians, including 84 men and 65 women – received their Doctor of Medicine degrees Sunday. The Class of 2012 is the largest in the school’s history as part of an effort to address a nationwide physician shortage, said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, vice president and dean of the School of Medicine.

“This year’s graduating class has demonstrated their ability to provide high-quality patient care and advance healthcare through research,” DeKosky said. “I look forward to seeing how they will improve the lives of patients throughout the U.S.”

During Sunday’s graduation ceremonies, several awards were also presented to students and faculty. View more information about the School of Medicine’s Awards & Honors .

Student Awards

C. Richard Bowman Scholarship Award: Kyle Keith VanKoevering Edgar J. Shannon Award of the Z Society: Thuy-Van “Tina” Ho Medical Alumni Association Outstanding Student Award: Nosheen Reza and Colleen Jae Bressler Class of 1954 Community Service Award: Galina S. Boyarinova Leadership Award: Thuy-Van “Tina” Ho and Xian Zhao

Teaching Awards

Robert Bennett Bean Award: David G. Moyer, DC Mulholland Society/Class of 1988 Departmental Teaching Award: Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology James Ernest Kindred Award: Andrew Southerland, MD Robley Dunglison Award: Brian Wispelwey, MD

Awards and Honors

Award for Excellence in the Practice of Medicine-2: Scott Donald Gardner Robert M. Blizzard Pediatric Scholar Award: Patricia Anne Frost Samuel Michael Brooke Memorial Award in Hematology: Brittany Leigh-Ann Hu Carlos and Amparo Villar-Palasi Prize in Pharmacology: Eric Jay Feuchtbaum, Kaelyn Ann Krook and William Dwight Miller James R. Cash Pathology Book Award: Brittany Leigh-Ann Hu Douglas W. Eastwood Award in Anesthesiology: Nathan Charles Poiro The Richard F. Edlich Medical Student Research Award in Emergency Medicine: George Franklin Glass III Herbert R. Farber Award in Internal Medicine and the Arts or Athletics: Nosheen Reza R. Scott Jones Award in Surgery: Christina Marie Papageorge Gratton Alexander Litz III Award in Internal Medicine: Lauren Elizabeth Winfree The McGilvery Memorial Book Award in Biochemistry: Nicholas Glenn Roney Medical Student Teaching Award: Nosheen Reza Larry S. Nichter Medical Student Research Award in Plastic Surgery: Scott Andrew Wallace