Free diabetes and blood pressure screenings Saturday, Nov. 12

What: A free diabetes and blood pressure screening open to the public, provided by University of Virginia Health System physicians and medical students. Why:

Diabetes and high blood pressure, left untreated, can cause serious health problems, including: How The Screening Works:

Heart disease Kidney disease Blindness

Yet millions of people don’t know they have diabetes or high blood pressure, even though:

They are two of the most common chronic diseases in the U.S. Diabetes affects nearly 26 million Americans. More than 50 million Americans have high blood pressure that needs treatment.

Getting screened is the first step toward getting patients the care they need.

Participants will have their height, weight and blood pressure taken and will be asked to fill out a very brief questionnaire. Anyone whose questionnaire answers indicate they may be at risk for diabetes will receive a blood test, with results available in five minutes. Medical student and physician volunteers will review test results and provide counseling to participants. When:

All participants in the screening, regardless of their risk for diabetes or high blood pressure, may participate in one-on-one health planning sessions with medical students.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Where:

The Haven, 112 W. Market St., Charlottesville, Va. (corner of First Street and Market Street) More information:

Sean Reed, MD, 434.981.6424 . To learn more about diabetes, visit the UVA Health System blog.