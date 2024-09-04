Forbes Rates UVA Health Among America’s Best Employers for Women

National business publication Forbes has ranked UVA Health among America’s 50 best employers for women and in the top 15 among health systems nationwide.

UVA Health is rated No. 40 overall and No. 11 among health systems in Forbes’s 2024 list of America’s Best Employers for Women.

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes surveyed more than 150,000 women working at companies with at least 1,000 employees, asking if they would recommend their current and former employers as well as for recommendations of other employers they know well. Survey respondents were asked to rate their current employers on policies that included work environment, pay equity and parental leave. Statista also examined the percentage of women in leadership roles at each of the companies.

“Our ranking by Forbes reflects our ongoing efforts to make UVA Health a destination for talented women and become the workplace of choice in healthcare,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “I am privileged to know and acknowledge so many accomplished women that work at UVA Health, from our executive leaders to our frontline clinicians and caregivers. These individuals and their excellence are recognized across the country as well as by our patients here at home, each and every day.”

Initiatives launched as part of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan include expanding the health system’s human resource services to optimize recruitment and retention, as well as establishing a leadership academy to develop the next generation of leaders from within UVA Health.

“Whether through our leadership academy or our Earn While You Learn program to help residents of the Charlottesville region start a career in healthcare, we are committed to helping women build fulfilling careers in healthcare,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center.

UVA’s School of Medicine, meanwhile, is dedicated to increasing the representation of women, nurturing women’s careers through the Committee on Women in Medicine and Science and other efforts.

“Both by training the next generation of female physicians and steadily growing the number of women on our faculty, the School of Medicine is committed to diversifying our workforce,” said Melina Kibbe, MD, dean of UVA’s School of Medicine and chief health affairs officer for UVA Health. “For example, more than 40% of our faculty are women and we are incredibly proud that 50% of our trainees, 52% of our medical students, and 66% of our PhD students are women.”