Forbes Ranks UVA Health Among America’s Best Employers for Women

National business publication Forbes has rated UVA Health as the No. 1 employer for women among Virginia health systems and No. 7 among all Virginia employers.

UVA Health is ranked No. 22 nationally among health systems and No. 128 overall on Forbes’s 2025 list of America’s Best Employers for Women.

“Across UVA Health, talented women help lead this institution while providing the highest-quality patient care, making research discoveries and training the next generation of our healthcare workforce,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, interim executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “This ranking from Forbes is a testament to their leadership and our ongoing efforts to make UVA Health a great place to work.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 140,000 women working at companies with at least 1,000 employees. Survey participants were asked if they would recommend their current and former employers along with recommendations of other employers they know well. Survey respondents were asked to rate their current employers on policies that included opportunities for advancement, childcare and eldercare benefits, work-life balance, pay equity and parental leave. Responses from the last three years were included. Statista also examined the percentage of women in leadership positions at each of the companies.

Among the goals in UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan is to make the health system the workplace of choice and a destination for talented people to build careers. Among the initiatives launched is the Earn While You Learn program, which has helped Central Virginia residents launch healthcare careers through paid, on-the-job training. A leadership academy has also been established to help team members learn management skills and earn promotions while establishing the health system’s future generation of leaders.