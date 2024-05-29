Forbes Ranks UVA Health Among America’s Best Employers for Diversity

National business publication Forbes has rated UVA Health among America’s best employers for diversity and among the top 10 health systems nationwide.

UVA Health ranked No. 106 overall and No. 9 among health systems in Forbes’ 2024 ranking of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

Through a partnership with market research firm Statista, 170,000 employees at companies with more than 1,000 employees were surveyed and asked to anonymously rate their employer along with other companies they know well. Forbes also rated companies based on their diversity and inclusion practices, including the presence of employee resource groups, the percentage of women in leadership roles and the diversity of suppliers.

“This honor from Forbes highlights the strides we have made in creating a supportive environment for our team members to serve Virginians through our missions of patient care, research and education,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “To reach our goal of becoming the workplace of choice in healthcare, we must continue working to ensure UVA Health a welcoming place for all of our team members to develop their skills and build rewarding careers in service to the residents of the Commonwealth.”

A key pillar of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan is expanding ongoing efforts to create a workforce that resembles the communities UVA Health serves as well as offering more opportunities for local residents to develop upwardly mobile healthcare careers. For example, UVA Health is continuing to grow its Earn While You Learn program, which provides paid, on-the-job training to launch a career in healthcare.

“I am very thankful to all of the team members across the health system who work every day to build a diverse, inclusive environment for caring for our patients as well as performing groundbreaking research and educating the next generation of healthcare leaders,” said Tracy M. Downs, MD, FACS, professor of urology and chief diversity & community engagement officer for UVA Health. “This ranking from Forbes reflects our commitment to serve everyone in Virginia.”