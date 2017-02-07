Final artificial pancreas clinical trials now open

Clinical trials are now enrolling to provide the final tests for a University of Virginia-developed artificial pancreas to automatically monitor and regulate blood-sugar levels in people with Type 1 diabetes.

Participants in the trials will live at home and follow their regular routines to examine how well the device works in real-life settings. The studies will examine several factors, including safety, effectiveness and cost as well as the physical and emotional health of trial participants. If the clinical trials produce favorable findings, the results could lead to applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory groups to approve the device for use by people with Type 1 diabetes, whose bodies do not produce enough insulin.

The goal of the artificial pancreas is to eliminate the need for people with Type 1 diabetes to stick their fingers multiple times daily to check their blood-sugar levels and to inject insulin manually.

The artificial pancreas is designed to oversee and adjust insulin delivery as needed. It uses a platform called InControl developed by TypeZero Technologies, a Charlottesville startup company that licensed the UVA system. The platform features a reconfigured smartphone running advanced algorithms that is linked wirelessly to a blood-sugar monitor and an insulin pump that the patient wears, as well as a remote-monitoring site. Artificial pancreas users can also access assistance via telemedicine.

“With the artificial pancreas, we are seeking to create a networked digital treatment framework for people with Type 1 diabetes that is adaptable to their needs,” said UVA’s Boris Kovatchev, PhD, the co-principal investigator of the trials along with UVA Health System endocrinologist Stacey Anderson, MD. Kovatchev is also a co-founder of TypeZero Technologies and serves as chief mathematician for the company.