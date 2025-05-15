Experienced Healthcare Finance Leader Named UVA Health’s Chief Financial Officer

UVA Health has named Stephanie Schnittger, a longtime healthcare finance leader at health systems across the mid-Atlantic, as UVA Health’s chief financial officer. Schnittger will oversee all corporate finance functions across the health system, including budgeting and planning for major construction projects.

Schnittger comes to UVA Health from Luminis Health, where she serves as chief financial officer for the Annapolis, Md.-based health system that cares for 1.8 million people in nearly 100 locations. She previously spent nearly five years at Sentara Health, where she served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for corporate finance, and more than 20 years at Inova Health System, where her roles included senior vice president for corporate finance and interim chief financial officer.

“Stephanie brings great energy and talent, along with a wealth of experience in healthcare finance, as she becomes our next chief financial officer,” said Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, acting executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “She will ensure we continue to have the strong financial base we need to carry out our missions of providing the highest-quality patient care, making research discoveries that improve the human condition, training the next generation of healthcare workers, and serving our communities.”

Schnittger earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Dayton and a Certified Public Accountant license from the state of Ohio. She has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare finance, including as finance manager for a large physician practice group and roles in corporate accounting, financial planning and analysis, as well as corporate finance.

Schnittger said she is looking forward to joining UVA Health and supporting the health system’s 10-year strategic plan.

“Knowing how vital UVA Health is for communities across the Commonwealth, I can’t wait for the opportunity to become a part of the health system and use my experience to help our team members carry out their incredibly important missions,” she said. “I’m excited to join a team that is dedicated to serving Virginians in so many different ways.”

Schnittger begins her new role July 7.