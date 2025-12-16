Expanded UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads Opens

To increase access to primary and specialty care for Central Virginia residents, an expanded UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads has opened, bringing an estimated 50,000 additional appointment slots annually.

“We want to ensure patients can receive the highest-quality care at a time and place that is convenient for them,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “This additional space at Zion Crossroads will enable us to serve significantly more patients in a welcoming environment.”

Almost 12,000 square feet on the second floor of the medical park was built out to add 30 exam and consult rooms, along with a laboratory suite for blood testing. Along with expanding access to existing services, the space enables UVA Health to add adult allergy and inflammatory bowel disease care.

“A key component of our 10-year strategic plan is easy access to care for the patients we serve across Virginia and beyond,” said Jason Lineen, MBA, UVA Health’s chief strategy officer. “This expansion at Zion Crossroads is an important step in achieving that goal.”

Care at Zion Crossroads

UVA Medical Park Zion Crossroads is located at 1015 Spring Creek Parkway just off exit 136 on Interstate 64, with ample, free parking available right outside. Along with the newly added adult allergy and inflammatory bowel disease care, services at Zion Crossroads include:

Imaging

Pharmacy

Labs

Primary and specialty care, including:

Dermatology



Endocrinology



Nutrition



Nephrology



Orthopedics



Pediatric allergy



Physical medicine and rehabilitation



Pulmonary and respiratory care



Urology



Women’s health



Wound care

“We’re excited to bring more patient-care services and more access to Zion Crossroads,” said John Bennett, MPA, UVA Health’s chief ambulatory officer. “Our dedicated, world-class team is looking forward to serving even more Central Virginia residents in the years to come.”

To make an appointment, call 434.243.9466.