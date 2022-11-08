Erik Shannon Named CEO of UVA Community Health

Erik Shannon, the interim Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health since October of last year, has been named Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health. His transition from interim status is effective immediately.

UVA Community Health includes an integrated network of specialty medical practices and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia staffed by UVA Community Health Medical Group, as well as UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center.

Prior to his role as interim CEO of UVA Community Health, Shannon was a Partner at Grant Thornton, a global consulting and advisory services firm, where he helped lead the transition work to integrate UVA Community Health into UVA Health after UVA Health became the full owner of the regional health system in July 2021. Shannon has more than 30 years of healthcare experience leading organizational and operational strategy, including strategic planning, operational improvement, restructuring and reorganization, financial planning and physician practice management.

“During his extensive healthcare career, Erik has led significant strategic initiatives across more than 75 healthcare systems across the country in addition to having vast experience in community hospital leadership roles,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Health. “Through his transition leadership role, and now over the past 12 months of working to integrate the three community hospitals, clinics and medical group into UVA Health, Erik has accumulated deep knowledge of all of UVA Community Health’s operations and is the right leader to take UVA Community Health forward.

Along with overseeing day-to-day patient care operations, Shannon will continue to partner with UVA Health leadership and community leaders to integrate all UVA Community Health entities into UVA Health. This work includes bringing all facilities on to UVA Health’s instance of the Epic electronic medical record and aligning IT systems, operations and clinical care practices with that of the academic medical center and clinics based in Charlottesville, Va. Shannon and the leadership team at UVA Health will continue with their goal of bringing UVA Health primary and specialist care to Northern Virginia.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of UVA Health as it extends its reach and expands its ability to improve health for patients in even more communities across the Commonwealth,” said Erik Shannon. “I am grateful to be part of a team with so many talented and dedicated individuals and I look forward to continuing this important work together.”

About UVA Community Health

UVA Community Health, formerly Novant Health UVA Health System, is comprised of three community hospitals, a network of primary and specialty medical practices and outpatient centers, a medical staff of more than 850 physicians representing 60 specialties and sub-specialties, and approximately 2,500 team members, providing high- quality care to the communities of Culpeper and Northern Virginia. UVA Health acquired full ownership of what is now UVA Community Health on July 1, 2021. Its increased scale provides streamlined access to patients throughout the region to exceptional complex care, the latest technology, groundbreaking research and clinical trials.