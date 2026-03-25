UVA Health Installs Drug Take-Back Receptacles in Emergency Departments

Safely disposing of unused or expired medications is an important step in preventing misuse and protecting the community. To make disposal easier and more accessible, UVA Health has installed secure drug take-back receptacles in the emergency departments at UVA Health Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William Medical Centers.

The receptacles provide patients, visitors, and team members with a convenient way to dispose of unused medications. The initiative is a collaboration between UVA Health’s Pharmacy and Community Engagement teams and the Inmar Drug Takeback Program.

Community members can drop off prescription, over-the-counter, and controlled substances for proper disposal. The receptacles cannot accept injectable devices such as EpiPens, needles, or other sharps used for medication administration.

Unused medications kept at home can pose safety risks. Many people who misuse prescription pain medications obtain them from friends or relatives, often from medicine cabinets. Safe disposal helps prevent these medications from falling into the wrong hands and reduces the risk of accidental ingestion by children or pets. It also protects the environment, since flushing medications can introduce pharmaceutical compounds into water systems that wastewater treatment plants are not designed to remove.

“Many people don’t realize that keeping unused medications at home can pose safety risks,” said Jonathan Meli, PharmD, MS, director of pharmacy for UVA Health’s community medical centers in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “Providing secure disposal options in our emergency departments helps prevent accidental exposure, misuse, and environmental harm while supporting the safety of our patients and communities.”

UVA Health also supports community drug take-back events. On April 25, the medical centers will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized in partnership with local law enforcement.

Event Details, Drug Take Back Day

When: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25

Where:

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, 15225 Heathcote Blvd., Haymarket, VA 20169

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Rd, Manassas, VA 20110

Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701

For more information about medication disposal options, contact the UVA Health Pharmacy Department.

Culpeper Medical Center 540.829.4347

Haymarket Medical Center 571.284.3350