Dr. Chris Shaffrey honored among best North American spine surgeons

Dr. Chris Shaffrey , a neurosurgeon at University of Virginia Health System, has been named one of North America's top 28 spine surgeons. Orthopedics This Week

The list is based on a telephone survey “of thought leaders in the field,” according to

. One survey respondent noted that Shaffrey is board-certified in both neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery and described him as “ the go-to-guy on the East Coast, and is [a] real innovator .” UVA Spine Center

Shaffrey has been a faculty member at UVA since 2002 and performs about 250 spinal surgeries each year, focusing on complex reconstructive spine surgery of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine as well as scoliosis surgery.

“Many of the patients I treat are referred by other spine surgeons. It is gratifying that many of my peers refer their complicated patients and many of their family members for treatment,” Shaffrey said. “I was honored to be included with the other outstanding surgeons on the list.”

Shaffrey is part of a multidisciplinary team at the

that provides patients with comprehensive treatment options, including physical therapy, braces, spinal injections and the full range of surgical procedures, including minimally invasive and image-guided surgery. UVA’s treatment team includes neurologists, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, pain management specialists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists and radiologists.