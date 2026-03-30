Doctors’ Day Donations Honor UVA Health Physicians

UVA Health is honoring its more than 1,000 physicians on National Doctors’ Day by donating $10,000 each to six Virginia nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia.
“Every day at hospitals and outpatient clinics across Virginia, our physicians provide excellent, compassionate care to thousands of patients,” said Mitch Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “To recognize their service on National Doctors’ Day, we are making donations to six Virginia nonprofits that share the commitment of our physicians to caring for others.”
The nonprofits:
- Fauquier Free Clinic: The clinic provides residents of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties with access to comprehensive medical, dental and mental health care, regardless of income.
- Catholic Charities Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinics: Clinics in Manassas and Woodbridge provide free medical care to uninsured or underinsured low-income patients inPrince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
- Free Clinic of Culpeper:Part of the nonprofit Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the clinic provides essential healthcare to uninsured people and those unable to afford care.
- Charlottesville Free Clinic: Founded in 1992 by two UVA Health University Medical Center physicians – Mohan Nadkarni, MD, and Paul DeMarco, MD – the clinic provides free, high-quality care to uninsured and underinsured residents in greater Charlottesville.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charlottesville:The nonprofit becomes home for families when a child requires hospitalization for a serious illness. It provides free lodging in a warm, comforting environment with access to typical household amenities just two blocks from UVA Health Children’s.
- All Blessings Flow:Serving the greater Charlottesville area, the group helps residents with disabilities and serious health conditions by providing free medical equipment and supplies.