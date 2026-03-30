Doctors’ Day Donations Honor UVA Health Physicians

UVA Health is honoring its more than 1,000 physicians on National Doctors’ Day by donating $10,000 each to six Virginia nonprofits in Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

“Every day at hospitals and outpatient clinics across Virginia, our physicians provide excellent, compassionate care to thousands of patients,” said Mitch Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “To recognize their service on National Doctors’ Day, we are making donations to six Virginia nonprofits that share the commitment of our physicians to caring for others.”

The nonprofits: