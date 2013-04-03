Dialysis clinics recognized for patient safety

For the third straight year, the University of Virginia Health System’s dialysis clinics have garnered a top patient safety honor from the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition , a nonprofit working to improve care for patients with end-stage kidney disease in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Of the 139 dialysis facilities in Virginia, only 21 received 5-Diamond status. University of Virginia Kidney Center (Charlottesville)

Each of the eight UVA dialysis clinics is recognized as 5-Diamond Patient Safety Facilities, including:

UVA Dialysis – Altavista UVA Dialysis – Amherst UVA Dialysis – Augusta UVA Dialysis – Lynchburg UVA Dialysis – Orange UVA Dialysis – Page UVA Dialysis – Zion Crossroads Mark Okusa, MD

To earn 5-Diamond status, staff at each dialysis clinic completed a series of interactive training modules on patient safety topics, including sharps safety, communication, flu vaccination, emergency preparedness and preventing slips, trips and falls.

Debbie Cote, MSN, RN, CNN, Administrator for Dialysis at UVA Health System, says the 5-Diamond award reflects the staff’s efforts to provide high-quality care. “This recognition attests to the effort by the entire dialysis program to adopt a culture that is focused on patient safety,” she says.

An emphasis on patient safety leads to better outcomes for dialysis patients, says

, John C. Buchanan Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Chief of UVA’s Division of Nephrology. “As you increase awareness and promote a culture of patient safety you reduce complications and improve overall health,” he says. “The 5-Diamond status is an affirmation of the commitment by the University of Virginia in providing the best care for our patients.”