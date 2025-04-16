Colorful Pinwheel Garden Commemorates Donate Life Month

As part of its celebration of Donate Life Month in April and the power of organ donation and transplantation to transform lives, the UVA Health Transplant Center team has installed approximately 1,800 colorful pinwheels outside UVA Health’s West Complex.

Virginia’s only comprehensive transplant center, the UVA Health Transplant Center has performed more than 7,500 organ transplants since its founding more than 50 years ago.

Transplants are performed at the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center in Charlottesville, and patients can receive pre- and post-transplant care throughout Virginia at outpatient clinics in these localities:

Charlottesville

Arlington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Newport News

Norfolk

Richmond

Roanoke

Wytheville

With more than 100,000 Americans on a waiting list for transplants, UVA Health is encouraging people to give the gift of life and consider becoming a living kidney or living liver donor. More information is available on UVA Health’s living organ donation page.

The pinwheel garden will be on display through May 1.