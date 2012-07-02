Clinics at Northridge Medical Office Building closed Tuesday, July 3

On Tuesday, July 3, the University of Virginia Health System clinics at Northridge Medical Office Building at 2955 Ivy Road will be closed due to a power outage. The Moser Radiation Therapy Center and clinics at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital will be open on Tuesday.

Patients with appointments at Northridge on Tuesday can call 434.924.3627 to check to see if appointments can be relocated to the UVA Medical Center or rescheduled for a future date. We apologize for any inconvenience to our patients.