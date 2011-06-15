Charlottesville Men’s Four Miler This Sunday, June 19

What: Charlottesville Men’s Four Miler University of Virginia Health System’s

Being overweight or inactive causes approximately 70 percent of men’s urology problems – including issues such as erectile dysfunction – says William Steers, MD, chair of the

Department of Urology. The risk for heart disease and stroke is also much higher in men who are overweight or inactive, Steers says. So the main purpose of the Charlottesville Men’s Four Miler, Steers says, “is to get men moving – pure and simple. Even if you walk the race, it’s better than doing nothing.” When: Sunday, June 19, 7:30 a.m.

Along with raising awareness, proceeds from the race will benefit men’s health initiatives at UVA Health System.

Where: Scott Stadium

Registration is required. Pre-registration is available through Friday, June 17; runners can also register on race day beginning at 6:45 a.m.

More information and online pre-registration:

The four-mile course winds through UVA Grounds and finishes on the 50-yard line at Scott Stadium.

www.mensfourmiler.com Media contact on race day: Allison Holt, 434.409.2340 Traffic impact on race day:

From 7:30-9 a.m. on June 19, the Men’s Four Miler will affect traffic on these roads:

Alderman Road between Stadium Road and McCormick Road: reduced to one lane McCormick Road between Alderman and University Avenue: reduced to one lane Rugby Road between University Avenue and Rosser Avenue: may close briefly; otherwise will be reduced to one lane Grady Avenue between Rugby Road and Cabell Avenue: reduced to one lane

Drivers in this area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.