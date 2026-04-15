Brightly Colored Pinwheel Garden Celebrates Donate Life Month

To help celebrate Donate Life Month in April and highlight the impact of organ donation and transplantation, the UVA Health Transplant Center team has installed hundreds of colorful pinwheels outside UVA Health’s West Complex.

Virginia’s only comprehensive transplant center, the UVA Health Transplant Center has performed more than 7,500 organ transplants.

Transplants are performed at the Charles O. Strickler Transplant Center in Charlottesville, and patients receive pre- and post-transplant care through Virginia’s largest Transplant Outreach Network with outpatient clinics in these localities:

Charlottesville

Arlington

Lynchburg

Martinsville

Newport News

Norfolk

Richmond

Roanoke

Wytheville

With more than 103,000 Americans on a transplant waiting list, UVA Health encourages Virginians to give the gift of life and consider becoming a living kidney or living liver donor. More information is available on UVA Health’s living organ donation page.

The pinwheel garden will be on display through May 1.