Bridging Gaps in Rural Southwest Virginia Cancer Care

Backed by events like the recent Harold Lester Memorial Golf Tournament, the partnership between the University of Virginia Cancer Center and Mountain Empire Older Citizens (MEOC) plays a vital role in providing cancer support to Southwest Virginia. The golf tournament raises funds for MEOC’s Mountain Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center (MLCC), demonstrating continued commitment to cancer care and support.

“Our decade-long partnership with MEOC reflects our shared dedication to supporting the efforts to reduce the cancer burden in the region. By leveraging combined resources and expertise, we are able to deliver research as well as cancer early detection and prevention programs that best address the needs of the community,” said Wendy Cohn, PhD, associate director of UVA Cancer Center.

Mountain Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center

The resource center has been at the forefront of efforts to reduce the burden of cancer in the Lenowisco health district, which includes Lee, Wise and Scott counties along with the city of Norton. The center provides education on cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and resources to the community. MLCC also offers nutritional supplements and financial assistance to help with unforeseen expenses patients may incur during treatment.

Funds from the golf tournament directly support cancer patients by providing liquid nutrition, home-delivered meals, and financial aid within the service area.

“By aligning resources and expertise, we are better positioned to address the unique needs of Southwest Virginia. The golf tournament funds are vital to the support of the resource center, specifically fundingcancer education, such as the Understanding Cancer educational program and the cost of printing the educational newsletters,” said Tiffany Jacobs, director of wellness and insurance counseling with Mountain Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center.

Shared Efforts to Address Cancer Burden

The partnership has launched many projects over the past decade to better detect and prevent cancer in the Southwest region, including:

The Understanding Cancer Curriculum: An informative and empowering educational program led by trained Southwest Virginia residents and delivered through community organizations to improve the understanding of cancer.

An informative and empowering educational program led by trained Southwest Virginia residents and delivered through community organizations to improve the understanding of cancer. The Cancer Survivorship Program : Led by Kathleen Porter, PhD, RD, this program adapts the traditional cancer support group setting to the unique needs and barriers of rural cancer survivors.

: Led by Kathleen Porter, PhD, RD, this program adapts the traditional cancer support group setting to the unique needs and barriers of rural cancer survivors. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Self-Collection Initiative : Led by the UVA School of Nursing’s Emma Mitchell, PhD, RN, this initiative trained MEOC staff to educate patients about cervical cancer and guided the collection of at-home samples to detect cervical cancer.

: Led by the UVA School of Nursing’s Emma Mitchell, PhD, RN, this initiative trained MEOC staff to educate patients about cervical cancer and guided the collection of at-home samples to detect cervical cancer. Nutrition Education and Counseling for Cancer Survivors: Delivered by MEOC staff with support from the UVA Cancer Center’s community grant program, 98 clients received an educational newsletter and 40 clients received nutritional counseling from a dietitian.

“The partnership represents an innovative approach to addressing the challenges of rural cancer care,” Cohn said. “By integrating UVA Cancer Center’s evidence-based programs with MEOC’s local resources, the collaboration has reduced the cancer burden on individuals in the community.”