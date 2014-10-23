Becker’s Hospital Review honors UVA Orthopaedics

Becker’s Hospital Review recognized the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center on its 2014 list of 125 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs. Becker’s

According to the national healthcare publication, programs named to the

list “have earned considerable recognition,” including from other third-party ratings groups. Becker’s

“Exceptional orthopedic departments often include physicians who provide outstanding patient care, advance cutting-edge orthopedic research and treat professional athletes,” Becker’s noted in the introduction to its list.

In its recognition of UVA,

highlighted the comprehensive care available from UVA’s orthopaedic surgeons. UVA’s orthopaedic specialty care includes hip and knee replacement, foot and ankle surgery, hand and upper extremity surgery, oncology, orthotics and prosthetics, pediatrics, spine surgery, sports medicine and trauma. Becker’s

UVA Orthopaedics,

said, takes on “some of the most severe orthopedic cases in Central Virginia,” while also advancing the field of orthopaedics through research. A. Bobby Chhabra, MD

“This is a wonderful honor for our faculty and our partners from across UVA Medical Center and UVA Health System who work diligently to provide excellent care and service to patients from throughout Virginia and beyond,” said

, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Hospitals cannot pay for inclusion on the listing. Becker’s Hospital Review lists the 125 programs in alphabetical order and does not rank them.