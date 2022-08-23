Babur B. Lateef, MD, Appointed Health System Board Chair

Babur B. Lateef, MD, a board-certified ophthalmologist and prominent physician in Northern Virginia, has been appointed by Rector Whitt Clement as chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

The Health System Board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which consists of the UVA Medical Center; the UVA School of Medicine; the UVA School of Nursing; UVA Community Health, which is comprised of UVA Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Prince William Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and the UVA Health Community Health Medical Group; as well as the affiliated UVA Physicians Group.

“Dr. Lateef’s experience as a member of the Board of Visitors and the Health System Board, together with his practical background as a physician and owner of a large medical practice, makes him an excellent choice to serve as chair of the Health System Board,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA. “I look forward to working with Dr. Lateef to help further our mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond.”

Lateef has served as a member of the Board of Visitors and the Health System Board since 2016, as well as a member of the UVA Physicians Group Board of Directors since 2018. Before his appointment as chair of the Health System Board, he served as the committee’s vice chair and as chair of the Audit, Compliance, and Risk Committee. A practicing physician, Lateef has owned Woodbridge, Va.-based Advanced Ophthalmology, Inc., since 2002. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University. He completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Rochester. He has served as chairman-at-large of the Prince William County School Board since 2018.

“Dr. Lateef has accomplished so much as vice chair of the Health System Board, and I greatly appreciate his willingness to take on this new leadership role on the Board of Visitors,” Clement said. “His knowledge and leadership mean a great deal to the university, and I am excited to have him as our next chair of the Health System Board.”

“I am honored to serve in this important role at UVA and to help guide the critical work of the health system. Serving the health needs of the citizens of the Commonwealth while also performing innovative research is of the highest priority. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to continue this important work,” Lateef said.

Lateef’s first meeting as chair of the Health System Board will be Sept. 15.