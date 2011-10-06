‘Art With Heart’ fundraiser begins Oct. 7

What: The McGuffey Art Center will hold an opening reception for “Art With Heart.” Paintings and photographs produced by local children will be on display and up for sale for the next three weeks. All proceeds will benefit the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. The works of art were produced during classes offered by local artists Renee Balfour and Peggy Harrison at McGuffey Art Center. When:

The free opening reception is from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Art will remain on display and available for purchase through Oct. 28. Where: McGuffey Art Center, Second Street Northwest, Charlottesville. Media Opportunities During Opening Reception:

Interview Renee Balfour, who taught oil painting classes. Interview Peggy Harrison, who taught photography classes. Interview Kaye Forsman, Director of Development for UVA Children’s Hospital. Interview Kelly Snow, Director of Annual Giving for UVA Children’s Hospital.