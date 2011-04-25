"America's Top Doctors" names 48 UVA physicians as best in their fields

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 22, 2011 - Forty-eight physicians from the University of Virginia Health System were included in the latest edition of America's Top Doctors TM (tenth edition). Published annually by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., the guide recognizes physicians who are considered among the top one percent in the nation in their medical specialties and sub-specialties.

To be selected for inclusion in the book, doctors must be nominated by their peer physicians. The nomination process involves tens of thousands of board-certified physicians across the nation, as well as presidents, vice presidents of medical affairs [or an equivalent position] and chiefs of service in eight medical specialties from more than 1,000 hospitals across the United States. The guide is designed to help people find the most outstanding specialists to meet their medical needs, on a local, regional or national level.

The UVA doctors designated as America's Top Doctors by specialty are:

Cardiology - Dr. George A. Beller Cardiac Electrophysiology - Dr. John P. DiMarco Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism - Dr. Eugene J. Barrett, Dr. Alan C. Dalkin, Dr. John C. Marshall, Dr. Mary Lee Vance Geriatric Psychiatry - Dr. Suzanne Holroyd Gynecologic Oncology - Dr. Peyton T. Taylor, Jr. Infectious Diseases - Dr. Richard D. Pearson, Dr. W. Michael Scheld Maternal and Fetal Medicine – Dr. James E. Ferguson II Medical Oncology - Dr. Paula M. Fracasso, Dr. William W. Grosh, Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss, Dr. Michael E. Williams Neonatal Perinatal Medicine - Dr. Robert J. Boyle, Dr. John Kattwinkel Nephrology - Dr. W. Kline Bolton, Dr. Mark D. Okusa Neurological Surgery - Dr. Christopher I. Shaffrey, Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey Neurology - Dr. Steven T. DeKosky, Dr. Daryl R. Gress, Dr. Elliott C. Haley, Jr., Dr. David Schiff, Dr. G. Frederick Wooten Neuroradiology - Dr. Mary E. Jensen Obstetrics & Gynecology – Dr. Kathie L. Hullfish Orthopaedic Surgery – Dr. David R. Diduch, Dr. Mark D. Miller Otolaryngology - Dr. Bradley W. Kesser, Dr. Paul A. Levine Pathology - Dr. Stacey E. Mills Pediatric Surgery - Dr. Bradley M. Rodgers Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Dr. Paul T. Diamond Plastic Surgery - Dr. Raymond F. Morgan Psychiatry - Dr. Randolph J. Canterbury II Radiation Oncology - Dr. James M. Larner, Dr. Tyvin A. Rich Reproductive Endocrinology – Dr. Bruce Bateman Surgery - Dr. Reid B. Adams, Dr. John B. Hanks, Dr. Bruce D. Schirmer, Dr. Craig L. Slingluff, Jr. Thoracic Surgery - Dr. David R. Jones, Dr. Irving L. Kron Urology - Dr. William D. Steers Vascular Surgery - Dr. Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr.

Additionally, UVA has 15 physicians on faculty who made the listing for a sister publication, American's Top Doctors for Cancer , sixth edition. They are:

Dr. Reid B. Adams

Surgical Oncology

Dr. Paula M. Fracasso

Hemotology/Oncology

Dr. William W. Grosh

Hemotology/Oncology

Dr. John B. Hanks

General Surgery

Dr. David R. Jones

Thoracic Surgery

Dr. James M. Larner

Radiation Oncology

Dr. Paul A. Levine

Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery

Dr. Stacey E. Mills

Pathology

Dr. Tyvin A. Rich

Radiation Oncology

Dr. David Schiff

Neurology

Dr. Mark E. Shaffrey

Neurological Surgery

Dr. Craig L. Slingluff

Surgical Oncology

Dr. Peyton T. Taylor, Jr.

Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Geoffrey R. Weiss

Hematology/Oncology

Dr. Michael E. Williams

Hematology/Oncology