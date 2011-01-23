American College of Cardiology elects John Dent, MD, to state posts

John Dent, M.D. has been elected to two key statewide positions by his fellow members of the Virginia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Dent, who is Associate Professor of Medicine at UVA, has become the ACC Governor-elect for Virginia and President-elect of the Virginia Chapter. He will become Governor and President in 2009.

At UVA, Dr. Dent serves as Director of the Adult Echocardiography Lab and Director of the Fellowship Training Program in Cardiovascular Disease.

A graduate of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Dent completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiology at UVA. He is certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and specializes in heart ultrasound and heart valve disease. His main research interests are mitral valve function and resource utilization in cardiac practice.