All UVA Health Medical Centers Earn ‘A’ for Patient Safety

For the second consecutive grading period, all four UVA Health medical centers earned “A” grades for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that rates patient care quality.

The UVA Health hospitals honored with top marks on Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2024 are:



UVA Health University Medical Center, Charlottesville

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, Manassas

“I want to commend every member of our team for their contribution to these ‘A’ grades on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Score,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “Providing excellent care to patients from across Virginia and beyond is a bedrock of our 10-year strategic plan, and we continue to work to expand access to that care across the Commonwealth.”

The hospital safety grades are based on performance measures of patient safety as well as the systems hospitals have in place to protect patients and ensure they receive the best care.

“Our team continually is focused on finding new and better ways to provide the highest-quality care to all of our patients,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “This ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group is a testament to our team’s hard work to serve our patients.”

“This honor is a reflection of the pride and energy our teams at our community hospitals bring to providing excellent, safe care to our patients,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer for UVA Health’s community hospitals. “Our teams have demonstrated an amazing commitment to caring for their communities.”