Aetna Introduces New Medicare Advantage Plan with UVA Health System

Aetna (NYSE: AET) today announced a new Aetna Medicare Advantage plan with a $29 monthly plan premium. This plan is available for Medicare beneficiaries in Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson counties. The Aetna Medicare UVA Health System Prime Plan provides access to University of Virginia Health System’s network, physicians and other health care providers at in-network rates.www.AetnaMedicare.com/UVA

Enrolled Medicare Advantage patients will experience more coordinated care. They’ll benefit from improved information flow to the UVA physicians providing care. This is particularly helpful for patients with chronic or complex health needs. Aetna nurse case managers will assist UVA care providers with care coordination, outreach and follow-up services.

Plan highlights include a $0 copay for primary care physician office visits, lab services and routine vision and eye exams, along with $0 medical and pharmacy annual deductibles.

“Aetna is pleased to offer Medicare beneficiaries a new low-premium plan that focuses on collaboration and quality of care,” said Mike Bucci, president of Aetna’s operations in Virginia. “We will work closely with the doctors and health care professionals at UVA Health System to provide each member with a personalized and coordinated health care experience.”

“This relationship will help us better provide patient-centered care that is focused on health and wellness to Medicare beneficiaries throughout the Charlottesville region by helping us enhance care coordination,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

This plan will be available in Charlottesville as well as Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson counties during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period this fall with an effective date of January 1, 2018.

Aetna is one of the nation’s leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 44.7 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna’s customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see www.aetna.com and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

UVA Health System is an academic health system that includes a 612-bed hospital, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia. UVA is recognized for excellence by U.S. News & World Report,Best Doctors in America and America's Top Doctors.