Additional Visitation Permitted at UVA Medical Center Beginning Feb. 15

With COVID-19 case counts declining, additional visitation will be permitted at University of Virginia Medical Center inpatient units, Emergency Department, outpatient clinics and outpatient procedural areas effective Tuesday, Feb. 15. The changes will also apply to the UVA Transitional Care Hospital.

Visitors cannot have COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19 or other contagious diseases. All visitors must be screened before entering the hospital, must always wear a mask inside UVA Medical Center facilities.

Here are the updated visitation policies:

Inpatient units and UVA Transitional Care Hospital: One adult designated visitor is permitted between 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Overnight stays are not permitted.

All public spaces – including the hospital lobby, cafeteria and waiting areas – remain closed to members of the public.

Visitation Policy Exceptions

Exceptions include:

Pediatric patients: May designate two adult designated visitors. One of those designated visitors may be with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission and for an Emergency Department visit or an outpatient visit or procedure.

May designate two adult designated visitors. One of those designated visitors may be with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission and for an Emergency Department visit or an outpatient visit or procedure. Patients with disabilities: May have one adult designated visitor with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission, Emergency Department visit, outpatient visit or procedure.

May have one adult designated visitor with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout an inpatient admission, Emergency Department visit, outpatient visit or procedure. Patient in labor: May have one adult designated visitor at all times while in active labor.

May have one adult designated visitor at all times while in active labor. Patients at the end of life: May have two adult designated visitors with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Questions?

Anyone with questions is asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000 or visit uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.