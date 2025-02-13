4 UVA Health Teams Earn National Patient Experience Awards

Four teams at UVA Health University Medical Center have been honored with national patient experience awards based on top ratings from patients.

“Patients are at the center of everything we do at UVA Health,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs. “These patient experience awards highlight the efforts of all of our team members to provide excellent care and service to patients from across Virginia and beyond.”

The teams have earned the HX Pinnacle of Excellence Award from Press Ganey, which supports healthcare providers nationwide to improve overall safety, quality and experience of care. The award-winning teams:

Hematology/Oncology Clinic West at UVA Cancer Center’s Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

Hematology/Oncology Clinic East at UVA Cancer Center’s Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

UVA Health Heart and Vascular Center Fontaine

UVA Health University Medical Center Outpatient Services

“These honors from Press Ganey recognize hundreds of team members from across University Medical Center for their commitment to providing the highest-quality care for all of our patients,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “I am so proud of their hard work to serve our patients.”

The awards recognize healthcare teams who have maintained consistent levels of excellent patient experiences for three years based on the results of patient surveys. Patients were asked about factors that included their likelihood to recommend the clinic or area, the care providers’ teamwork and their overall rating of the clinic or area.

“Each day, UVA Health exemplifies dedication to their patients, workforce and larger community, setting a remarkable standard for compassionate healthcare,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. “It is with great honor that we celebrate their outstanding achievements.”