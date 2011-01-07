29th annual Turkey Trot benefits Barry and Bill Battle Building at UVA Children's Hospital

On Thanksgiving Day, some 1,300 members of the Central Virginia community will have more than turkey on their minds. Instead of pulling out the roasting pans, these individuals will be lacing up their sneakers. As participants in the 29th annual Boar's Head Turkey Trot, they will be getting a healthy start to the day-and making a generous contribution to their community. Each year, runners and walkers who tackle this hilly and challenging 5K course raise important funds for University of Virginia Children's Hospital and the children and families it serves.

Dr. Jim Nataro, new Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA Children's Hospital, will fire the starter pistol at 9 a.m. to begin the race, which starts on the grounds of the Boar's Head Inn.

This year's Turkey Trot will support the Barry and Bill Battle Building and raise funds for a commemorative naming within the building to honor Turkey Trot founder, John B. Rogan. Mr. Rogan, who passed away in 1988, was a well-known local businessman who was instrumental in the development of the Boar's Head Inn property and a great supporter of children's healthcare in our community.

The new Battle Building will consolidate outpatient and rehabilitative care for children in a setting that is family-centered and convenient for use. It will bring together services currently provided across UVA and several other locations in Charlottesville. The building's name honors Barry and Bill Battle, longtime supporters of children's health care in Central Virginia.

"I have met many families who credit UVA Children's Hospital with saving their children's lives," says Barry Battle. "This special new building will provide a tremendous resource to our community."

To date, more than $26 million in private support has been raised to help fund the Barry and Bill Battle Building. An additional $12 million is needed.

For more information on supporting the Battle Building, call (434) 924-8432 or find information online at http://www.uvachildrens.org/ . For race information, go to www.dominiondigital.com/turkeytrot