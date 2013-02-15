189 doctors named to national 'Best Doctors in America®' List

University of Virginia Health System had 189 physicians selected to the 2013 Best Doctors in America® List by Best Doctors, Inc.

Selections to the list are based on physician surveys; physicians cannot pay to be included on the list nor are they paid to provide their input. According to Best Doctors, physicians are asked questions that include, "If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, to whom would you refer them?"

Based on the initial list from the physician survey, Best Doctors then checks the nominated physicians in several areas, including credentials and clinical activity, to create the final list of honorees. About 5 percent of U.S. doctors earn inclusion on the list, according to Best Doctors.

"I am pleased to see so many of our physicians highlighted by their fellow doctors for providing high-quality patient care," said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, FACP, vice president and dean of UVA School of Medicine. "Awards such as Best Doctors reflect not only the dedication of our physicians, but the entire team of healthcare providers here at UVA Health System."

Below — in alphabetical order — are the UVA Health System physicians included on the 2013 Best Doctors in America® List. To learn more about any of these physicians, visit Find A Doctor.

Physician Specialty Mark F. Abel Pediatric Specialist Reid Barton Adams Surgical Oncology and Surgery Gerald Thomas Albrecht Pediatric Specialist Bennett A. Alford Radiology and Pediatric Specialist Mark W. Anderson Radiology Stacey M. Anderson Endocrinology and Metabolism J. Fritz Angle Radiology Kenneth A. Ballew Internal Medicine John Barcia Pediatric Specialist Eugene J. Barrett Endocrinology and Metabolism Robert W. Battle Cardiovascular Disease Victor Baum Pediatric Specialist and Anesthesiology Daniel M. Becker Internal Medicine James D. Bergin Cardiovascular Disease Edward Bertram Neurology David L. Bogdonoff Anesthesiology W. Kline Bolton Nephrology Larry C. Borish Allergy and Immunology Stephen M. Borowitz Pediatric Specialist Robert J. Boyle Pediatric Specialist Christiana M. Brenin Medical Oncology and Hematology James Browne Orthopaedic Surgery Ted M. Burns Neurology Stephen H. Caldwell Hepatology Leigh Cantrell Obstetrics and Gynecology Robert M. Carey Endocrinology and Metabolism Jeannean Carver Pediatric Specialist Catherine Casey Family Medicine Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr. Vascular Surgery Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra Orthopaedic Surgery and Hand Surgery Christian A. Chisholm Obstetrics and Gynecology Manny (Emanuel) Cirenza Medical Oncology and Hematology William L. Clarke Pediatric Specialist Thomas G. Cropley Dermatology Alan Dalkin Endocrinology and Metabolism Steven T. DeKosky Neurology John Densmore Medical Oncology and Hematology Paul Diamond Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation David R. Diduch Orthopaedic Surgery Patrick Michael Dillon Medical Oncology and Hematology John P. DiMarco Cardiovascular Disease Gerald R. Donowitz Infectious Disease Michael Douvas Medical Oncology and Hematology Kimberly P. Dunsmore Pediatric Specialist Charles G. Durbin, Jr. Critical Care Medicine Linda R. Duska Obstetrics and Gynecology William Jeffrey Elias Neurological Surgery Gina G. Davis Engel Family Medicine Avery Jennings Evans Radiology William S. Evans Endocrinology and Metabolism Karen Diane Fairchild Pediatric Specialist James E. (Jef) Ferguson II Obstetrics and Gynecology Nathan Benjamin Fountain Neurology Paula M. Fracasso Medical Oncology and Hematology Charles M. Friel Colon and Rectal Surgery Thomas J. Gampper Plastic Surgery Spencer B. Gay Radiology John Day Gazewood Family Medicine Joyce B. Geilker Internal Medicine Myla D. Goldman Neurology Howard P. Goodkin Pediatric Specialist Matthew J. Goodman Internal Medicine Matthew P. Green Family Medicine Kenneth E. Greer Dermatology Daryl R. Gress Critical Care Medicine Charles Bruce Greyson Psychiatry William W. Grosh Medical Oncology and Hematology Leigh B. Grossman Pediatric Specialist and Infectious Disease Elliott C. Haley, Jr. Neurology Peter S. Ham Family Medicine John B. Hanks Surgery Madaline Harrison Neurology Jennifer Harvey Radiology George T. Hashisaki Otolaryngology Evan Heald Internal Medicine Steven Heim Family Medicine Ira Marie Helenius Internal Medicine Suzanne Holroyd Psychiatry Eric Houpt Infectious Disease Kathie L. Hullfish Obstetrics and Gynecology John Jane, Jr. Pediatric Specialist John A. Jane, Sr. Neurological Surgery Amir Jazaeri Obstetrics and Gynecology Alan D. Jenkins Urology Mary Elizabeth Jensen Radiology Bankole Johnson Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine Karen C. Johnston Neurology David E. Jones Neurology David R. Jones Thoracic Surgery David M. Kahler Orthopaedic Surgery Kambiz Kalantari Nephrology Neal F. Kassell Neurological Surgery David Kaufman Pediatric Specialist John Allen Kern Thoracic Surgery Bradley William Kesser Otolaryngology Donald L. Kimpel Rheumatology Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller Medical Oncology and Hematology Susan E. Kirk Endocrinology and Metabolism Irving L. Kron Vascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery Mark Lepsch Family Medicine Paul A. Levine Otolaryngology D. Scott Lim Pediatric Specialist Kant Yuan-Kai Lin Pediatric Specialist Andrew Lockman Family Medicine Carl Lynch III Anesthesiology Barbara Gail Macik Medical Oncology and Hematology John MacKnight Internal Medicine John C. Marshall Endocrinology and Metabolism G. Paul Matherne Pediatric Specialist Alan H. Matsumoto Radiology Karen Maughan Family Medicine Daniel F. McCarter Family Medicine Christopher McCartney Endocrinology and Metabolism Nancy L. McDaniel Pediatric Specialist Eugene D. McGahren Pediatric Specialist Maura R. McLaughlin Family Medicine Mark D. Miller Orthopaedic Surgery Stacey E. Mills Pathology Susan C. Modesitt Obstetrics and Gynecology Michael D. Moxley Obstetrics and Gynecology Peter A. Netland Ophthalmology Steven A. Newman Ophthalmology Victoria F. Norwood Pediatric Specialist Mark D. Okusa Nephrology Edward H. Oldfield Neurological Surgery M. Norman Oliver Family Medicine Stephen S. Park Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery James W. Patterson Pathology Spencer C. Payne Otolaryngology William Petri Infectious Disease Lawrence H. Phillips II Neurology JoAnn Pinkerton Obstetrics and Gynecology Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills Allergy and Immunology George D. Politis Pediatric Specialist Susan Pollart Family Medicine Barbara Tyl Post Internal Medicine Benjamin W. Purow Pediatric Specialist and Medical Oncology and Hematology Mark S. Quigg Neurology Michael Ragosta Cardiovascular Disease Sean Reed Family Medicine Patrice K. Rehm Radiology James F. Reibel Otolaryngology Karen S. Rheuban Pediatric Specialist George Rich Anesthesiology Tyvin Andrew Rich Radiation Oncology Bradley Moreland Rodgers Pediatric Specialist and Thoracic Surgery Mark J. Romness Pediatric Specialist C. Edward Rose Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine Mitchell H. Rosner Nephrology John C. Rowlingson Anesthesiology Mark A. Russell Dermatology Robert S. Rust, Jr. Pediatric Specialist Wael Saad Radiology Frank T. Saulsbury Pediatric Specialist and Allergy and Immunology William Michael Scheld Infectious Disease David Schiff Neurology Bruce D. Schirmer Surgery Christopher I. Shaffrey Neurological Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery Mark E. Shaffrey Neurological Surgery Jason Sheehan Neurological Surgery Costi D. Sifri Infectious Disease Robert A. Sinkin Pediatric Specialist David Craig Slawson Family Medicine Craig Slingluff Surgical Oncology Justin S. Smith Neurological Surgery Diane G. Snustad Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine William D. Steers Urology Mark H. Stoler Pathology James L. Sutphen Pediatric Specialist Angela M. Taylor Cardiovascular Disease W. Gerald Teague, Jr. Pediatric Specialist Michael O. Thorner Endocrinology and Metabolism Jonathon D. Truwit Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Medicine Amy L. Tucker Cardiovascular Disease Ronald B. Turner Pediatric Specialist Gilbert Rivers Upchurch, Jr. Vascular Surgery Mary Lee Vance Endocrinology and Metabolism Geoffrey Roger Weiss Medical Oncology and Hematology Mark R. Wick Pathology Robert Phillips Wilder Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Michael E. Williams Medical Oncology and Hematology Douglas F. Willson Pediatric Specialist Barbara B. Wilson Dermatology William Grady Wilson Medical Genetics and Pediatric Specialist Brian Wispelwey Infectious Disease Andrew M. D. Wolf Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine G. Frederick Wooten, Jr. Neurology Bradford Worrall Neurology Pearl Lee Yu Pediatric Specialist

About Best Doctors, Inc. : Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors works with the best five percent of doctors, ranked by impartial peer review, to help people get the right diagnosis and right treatment. Gallup® has audited and certified Best Doctors, Inc.’s database of physicians, and its companion Best Doctors in America® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. The global health solutions company, which has grown to over 30 million members worldwide, uses state-of-the-art technology capabilities to deliver improved health outcomes while reducing costs. Best Doctors seamlessly integrates its trusted health services with large self-insured employers, insurers and other groups in every major region of the world. The company also designs and implements international insurance programs that help people be sure they get the right health solutions. www.bestdoctors.com

For further information, visit Best Doctors at Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, or call 800.223.5003.