181 UVA doctors selected for ‘Best Doctors in America®’ list

University of Virginia Health System had 181 physicians honored in the 2014 Best Doctors in America® List by Best Doctors, Inc. Find a Doctor
The list is based on a survey of more than 45,000 U.S. physicians who have been named to previous editions of Best Doctors in America. Participating doctors are asked: “If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, to whom would you refer?” The survey results are then reviewed by Best Doctors, Inc., before the final list is assembled.
“Being selected for this honor by experts from across the country is a reflection of the expert care our physicians provide collaboratively with clinicians from across the Health System,“ said Richard P. Shannon, MD, executive vice president for health affairs.
The UVA physicians named to the 2014 list are featured below in alphabetical order. UVA Health System’s
directory includes more information about the doctors named to this year’s Best Doctors list. Physician Specialty
Mark F. Abel Pediatric Specialist
Reid Barton Adams Surgical Oncology and Surgery
Gerald Thomas Albrecht Pediatric Specialist
Bennett A. Alford Pediatric Specialist and Radiology
Mark W. Anderson Radiology
Stacey M. Anderson Endocrinology and Metabolism
J. Fritz Angle Radiology
Kenneth A. Ballew Internal Medicine
John Barcia Pediatric Specialist
Eugene J. Barrett Endocrinology and Metabolism
Robert W. Battle Cardiovascular Disease
Daniel M. Becker Internal Medicine
James D. Bergin Cardiovascular Disease
Edward Bertram Neurology
David L. Bogdonoff Anesthesiology
W. Kline Bolton Nephrology
Larry C. Borish Allergy and Immunology
Stephen M. Borowitz Pediatric Specialist
Robert J. Boyle Pediatric Specialist
Christiana M. Brenin Medical Oncology and Hematology
James A. Browne Orthopaedic Surgery
Ted M. Burns Neurology
Stephen H. Caldwell Hepatology
Leigh Cantrell Obstetrics and Gynecology
Robert M. Carey Endocrinology and Metabolism
Jeannean Carver Pediatric Specialist
Catherine F. Casey Family Medicine
Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr. Vascular Surgery
Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra Orthopaedic Surgery and Hand Surgery
Christian A. Chisholm Obstetrics and Gynecology
Manny (Emanuel) Cirenza Medical Oncology and Hematology
Thomas G. Cropley Dermatology
Alan Dalkin Endocrinology and Metabolism
Steven T. DeKosky Neurology
John Densmore Medical Oncology and Hematology
Paul Diamond Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
David R. Diduch Orthopaedic Surgery
Patrick Michael Dillon Medical Oncology and Hematology
John P. DiMarco Cardiovascular Disease
Gerald R. Donowitz Infectious Disease
Michael Douvas Medical Oncology and Hematology
Kimberly P. Dunsmore Pediatric Specialist
Charles G. Durbin, Jr. Critical Care Medicine L
inda R. Duska Obstetrics and Gynecology
William Jeffrey Elias Neurological Surgery
Gina G. Davis Engel Family Medicine
Avery Jennings Evans Radiology
William S. Evans Endocrinology and Metabolism
Karen Diane Fairchild Pediatric Specialist
James E. (Jef) Ferguson II Obstetrics and Gynecology
Nathan Benjamin Fountain Neurology
Paula M. Fracasso Medical Oncology and Hematology
Charles M. Friel Colon and Rectal Surgery
Thomas J. Gampper Plastic Surgery
Arthur Garson, Jr. Pediatric Specialist
Spencer B. Gay Radiology
John Day Gazewood Family Medicine
Joyce B. Geilker Internal Medicine
Myla D. Goldman Neurology
Howard P. Goodkin Pediatric Specialist
Matthew J. Goodman Internal Medicine
Matthew P. Green Family Medicine
Kenneth E. Greer Dermatology
Daryl R. Gress Critical Care Medicine
Charles Bruce Greyson Psychiatry
William W. Grosh Medical Oncology and Hematology
Leigh B. Grossman Pediatric Specialist and Infectious Disease
Elliott C. Haley, Jr. Neurology
Peter S. Ham Family Medicine
John B. Hanks Surgery
Madaline Harrison Neurology
Jennifer Harvey Radiology
George T. Hashisaki Otolaryngology
Ziv J. Haskal Radiology
Evan Heald Internal Medicine
Steven Heim Family Medicine
Ira Marie Helenius Internal Medicine
Eric Houpt Infectious Disease
Kathie L. Hullfish Obstetrics and Gynecology
John Jane, Jr. Pediatric Specialist
John A. Jane, Sr. Neurological Surgery
Amir Jazaeri Obstetrics and Gynecology
Alan D. Jenkins Urology
Mary Elizabeth Jensen Radiology
Karen C. Johnston Neurology
David E. Jones Neurology
David M. Kahler Orthopaedic Surgery
Kambiz Kalantari Nephrology
Neal F. Kassell Neurological Surgery
David Kaufman Pediatric Specialist
John Allen Kern Thoracic Surgery
Bradley William Kesser Otolaryngology
Donald L. Kimpel Rheumatology
Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller Medical Oncology and Hematology
Susan E. Kirk Endocrinology and Metabolism
Irving L. Kron Vascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Mark Lepsch Family Medicine
Paul A. Levine Otolaryngology
D. Scott Lim Pediatric Specialist
Kant Yuan-Kai Lin Pediatric Specialist
Andrew Lockman Family Medicine
Carl Lynch III Anesthesiology
Barbara Gail Macik Medical Oncology and Hematology
John MacKnight Internal Medicine
John C. Marshall Endocrinology and Metabolism
G. Paul Matherne Pediatric Specialist
Alan H. Matsumoto Radiology
Karen Maughan Family Medicine
Daniel F. McCarter Family Medicine
Christopher McCartney Endocrinology and Metabolism
Nancy L. McDaniel Pediatric Specialist
Eugene D. McGahren Pediatric Specialist
Maura R. McLaughlin Family Medicine
Mark D. Miller Orthopaedic Surgery
Stacey E. Mills Pathology
Susan C. Modesitt Obstetrics and Gynecology
Michael D. Moxley Obstetrics and Gynecology
Peter A. Netland Ophthalmology
Steven A. Newman Ophthalmology
Victoria F. Norwood Pediatric Specialist
Mark D. Okusa Nephrology
Edward H. Oldfield Neurological Surgery
M. Norman Oliver Family Medicine
Stephen S. Park Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology
James W. Patterson Pathology
Spencer C. Payne Otolaryngology
William Petri Infectious Disease
Lawrence H. Phillips II Neurology
JoAnn Pinkerton Obstetrics and Gynecology
Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills Allergy and Immunology
George D. Politis Pediatric Specialist
Susan Pollart Family Medicine
Barbara Tyl Post Internal Medicine
Benjamin W. Purow Pediatric Specialist and Medical Oncology and Hematology
Mark S. Quigg Neurology
Michael Ragosta Cardiovascular Disease
Sean Reed Family Medicine
Patrice K. Rehm Radiology
James F. Reibel Otolaryngology
Karen S. Rheuban Pediatric Specialist
George Rich Anesthesiology
Tyvin Andrew Rich Radiation Oncology
Bradley Moreland Rodgers Pediatric Specialist and Thoracic Surgery
Mark J. Romness Pediatric Specialist
C. Edward Rose Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine
Mitchell H. Rosner Nephrology
John C. Rowlingson Anesthesiology
Mark A. Russell Dermatology
Robert S. Rust, Jr. Pediatric Specialist
William Michael Scheld Infectious Disease
David Schiff Neurology
Bruce D. Schirmer Surgery
Christopher I. Shaffrey Neurological Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery
Mark E. Shaffrey Neurological Surgery
Jason Sheehan Neurological Surgery
Costi D. Sifri Infectious Disease
Robert A. Sinkin Pediatric Specialist
David Craig Slawson Family Medicine
Craig Slingluff Surgical Oncology
Justin S. Smith Neurological Surgery
Diane G. Snustad Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine
William D. Steers Urology
Mark H. Stoler Pathology
James L. Sutphen Pediatric Specialist
Angela M. Taylor Cardiovascular Disease
W. Gerald Teague, Jr. Pediatric Specialist
Amy L. Tucker Cardiovascular Disease
Ronald B. Turner Pediatric Specialist
Gilbert Rivers Upchurch, Jr. Vascular Surgery
Mary Lee Vance Endocrinology and Metabolism
Geoffrey Roger Weiss Medical Oncology and Hematology
Mark R. Wick Pathology
Robert Phillips Wilder Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Michael E. Williams Medical Oncology and Hematology
Barbara B. Wilson Dermatology
William Grady Wilson Medical Genetics and Pediatric Specialist
Brian Wispelwey Infectious Disease
Andrew M. D. Wolf Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
G. Frederick Wooten, Jr. Neurology
Bradford Worrall Neurology
Pearl Lee Yu Pediatric Specialist
About Best Doctors, Inc.:
Best Doctors works with the best five percent of doctors, ranked by impartial peer review, to help people get the right diagnosis and right treatment. The company’s innovative, peer-to-peer consultation service offers a convenient new way for physicians to collaborate with other physicians to ensure patients receive the best care. The global health solutions company, which has grown to over 30 million members worldwide, uses state-of-the-art technology capabilities to deliver improved health outcomes while reducing costs. Gallup ® has audited and certified Best Doctors’ database of physicians, and its companion Best Doctors in America ® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors seamlessly integrates its trusted health services with Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 employers, insurers and other groups in every major region of the world. The company also designs and implements international insurance programs that help people be sure they get the right health solutions.
For further information, visit Best Doctors at http://www.bestdoctors.com , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn , or call (800) 223-5003.