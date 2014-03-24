181 UVA doctors selected for ‘Best Doctors in America®’ list

University of Virginia Health System had 181 physicians honored in the 2014 Best Doctors in America® List by Best Doctors, Inc. Find a Doctor

The list is based on a survey of more than 45,000 U.S. physicians who have been named to previous editions of Best Doctors in America. Participating doctors are asked: “If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, to whom would you refer?” The survey results are then reviewed by Best Doctors, Inc., before the final list is assembled.

“Being selected for this honor by experts from across the country is a reflection of the expert care our physicians provide collaboratively with clinicians from across the Health System,“ said Richard P. Shannon, MD, executive vice president for health affairs.

The UVA physicians named to the 2014 list are featured below in alphabetical order. UVA Health System’s

Physician Specialty

Mark F. Abel Pediatric Specialist

Reid Barton Adams Surgical Oncology and Surgery

Gerald Thomas Albrecht Pediatric Specialist

Bennett A. Alford Pediatric Specialist and Radiology

Mark W. Anderson Radiology

Stacey M. Anderson Endocrinology and Metabolism

J. Fritz Angle Radiology

Kenneth A. Ballew Internal Medicine

John Barcia Pediatric Specialist

Eugene J. Barrett Endocrinology and Metabolism

Robert W. Battle Cardiovascular Disease

Daniel M. Becker Internal Medicine

James D. Bergin Cardiovascular Disease

Edward Bertram Neurology

David L. Bogdonoff Anesthesiology

W. Kline Bolton Nephrology

Larry C. Borish Allergy and Immunology

Stephen M. Borowitz Pediatric Specialist

Robert J. Boyle Pediatric Specialist

Christiana M. Brenin Medical Oncology and Hematology

James A. Browne Orthopaedic Surgery

Ted M. Burns Neurology

Stephen H. Caldwell Hepatology

Leigh Cantrell Obstetrics and Gynecology

Robert M. Carey Endocrinology and Metabolism

Jeannean Carver Pediatric Specialist

Catherine F. Casey Family Medicine

Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr. Vascular Surgery

Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra Orthopaedic Surgery and Hand Surgery

Christian A. Chisholm Obstetrics and Gynecology

Manny (Emanuel) Cirenza Medical Oncology and Hematology

Thomas G. Cropley Dermatology

Alan Dalkin Endocrinology and Metabolism

Steven T. DeKosky Neurology

John Densmore Medical Oncology and Hematology

Paul Diamond Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

David R. Diduch Orthopaedic Surgery

Patrick Michael Dillon Medical Oncology and Hematology

John P. DiMarco Cardiovascular Disease

Gerald R. Donowitz Infectious Disease

Michael Douvas Medical Oncology and Hematology

Kimberly P. Dunsmore Pediatric Specialist

Charles G. Durbin, Jr. Critical Care Medicine

Linda R. Duska Obstetrics and Gynecology

William Jeffrey Elias Neurological Surgery

Gina G. Davis Engel Family Medicine

Avery Jennings Evans Radiology

William S. Evans Endocrinology and Metabolism

Karen Diane Fairchild Pediatric Specialist

James E. (Jef) Ferguson II Obstetrics and Gynecology

Nathan Benjamin Fountain Neurology

Paula M. Fracasso Medical Oncology and Hematology

Charles M. Friel Colon and Rectal Surgery

Thomas J. Gampper Plastic Surgery

Arthur Garson, Jr. Pediatric Specialist

Spencer B. Gay Radiology

John Day Gazewood Family Medicine

Joyce B. Geilker Internal Medicine

Myla D. Goldman Neurology

Howard P. Goodkin Pediatric Specialist

Matthew J. Goodman Internal Medicine

Matthew P. Green Family Medicine

Kenneth E. Greer Dermatology

Daryl R. Gress Critical Care Medicine

Charles Bruce Greyson Psychiatry

William W. Grosh Medical Oncology and Hematology

Leigh B. Grossman Pediatric Specialist and Infectious Disease

Elliott C. Haley, Jr. Neurology

Peter S. Ham Family Medicine

John B. Hanks Surgery

Madaline Harrison Neurology

Jennifer Harvey Radiology

George T. Hashisaki Otolaryngology

Ziv J. Haskal Radiology

Evan Heald Internal Medicine

Steven Heim Family Medicine

Ira Marie Helenius Internal Medicine

Eric Houpt Infectious Disease

Kathie L. Hullfish Obstetrics and Gynecology

John Jane, Jr. Pediatric Specialist

John A. Jane, Sr. Neurological Surgery

Amir Jazaeri Obstetrics and Gynecology

Alan D. Jenkins Urology

Mary Elizabeth Jensen Radiology

Karen C. Johnston Neurology

David E. Jones Neurology

David M. Kahler Orthopaedic Surgery

Kambiz Kalantari Nephrology

Neal F. Kassell Neurological Surgery

David Kaufman Pediatric Specialist

John Allen Kern Thoracic Surgery

Bradley William Kesser Otolaryngology

Donald L. Kimpel Rheumatology

Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller Medical Oncology and Hematology

Susan E. Kirk Endocrinology and Metabolism

Irving L. Kron Vascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery

Mark Lepsch Family Medicine

Paul A. Levine Otolaryngology

D. Scott Lim Pediatric Specialist

Kant Yuan-Kai Lin Pediatric Specialist

Andrew Lockman Family Medicine

Carl Lynch III Anesthesiology

Barbara Gail Macik Medical Oncology and Hematology

John MacKnight Internal Medicine

John C. Marshall Endocrinology and Metabolism

G. Paul Matherne Pediatric Specialist

Alan H. Matsumoto Radiology

Karen Maughan Family Medicine

Daniel F. McCarter Family Medicine

Christopher McCartney Endocrinology and Metabolism

Nancy L. McDaniel Pediatric Specialist

Eugene D. McGahren Pediatric Specialist

Maura R. McLaughlin Family Medicine

Mark D. Miller Orthopaedic Surgery

Stacey E. Mills Pathology

Susan C. Modesitt Obstetrics and Gynecology

Michael D. Moxley Obstetrics and Gynecology

Peter A. Netland Ophthalmology

Steven A. Newman Ophthalmology

Victoria F. Norwood Pediatric Specialist

Mark D. Okusa Nephrology

Edward H. Oldfield Neurological Surgery

M. Norman Oliver Family Medicine

Stephen S. Park Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology

James W. Patterson Pathology

Spencer C. Payne Otolaryngology

William Petri Infectious Disease

Lawrence H. Phillips II Neurology

JoAnn Pinkerton Obstetrics and Gynecology

Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills Allergy and Immunology

George D. Politis Pediatric Specialist

Susan Pollart Family Medicine

Barbara Tyl Post Internal Medicine

Benjamin W. Purow Pediatric Specialist and Medical Oncology and Hematology

Mark S. Quigg Neurology

Michael Ragosta Cardiovascular Disease

Sean Reed Family Medicine

Patrice K. Rehm Radiology

James F. Reibel Otolaryngology

Karen S. Rheuban Pediatric Specialist

George Rich Anesthesiology

Tyvin Andrew Rich Radiation Oncology

Bradley Moreland Rodgers Pediatric Specialist and Thoracic Surgery

Mark J. Romness Pediatric Specialist

C. Edward Rose Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine

Mitchell H. Rosner Nephrology

John C. Rowlingson Anesthesiology

Mark A. Russell Dermatology

Robert S. Rust, Jr. Pediatric Specialist

William Michael Scheld Infectious Disease

David Schiff Neurology

Bruce D. Schirmer Surgery

Christopher I. Shaffrey Neurological Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery

Mark E. Shaffrey Neurological Surgery

Jason Sheehan Neurological Surgery

Costi D. Sifri Infectious Disease

Robert A. Sinkin Pediatric Specialist

David Craig Slawson Family Medicine

Craig Slingluff Surgical Oncology

Justin S. Smith Neurological Surgery

Diane G. Snustad Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine

William D. Steers Urology

Mark H. Stoler Pathology

James L. Sutphen Pediatric Specialist

Angela M. Taylor Cardiovascular Disease

W. Gerald Teague, Jr. Pediatric Specialist

Amy L. Tucker Cardiovascular Disease

Ronald B. Turner Pediatric Specialist

Gilbert Rivers Upchurch, Jr. Vascular Surgery

Mary Lee Vance Endocrinology and Metabolism

Geoffrey Roger Weiss Medical Oncology and Hematology

Mark R. Wick Pathology

Robert Phillips Wilder Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Michael E. Williams Medical Oncology and Hematology

Barbara B. Wilson Dermatology

William Grady Wilson Medical Genetics and Pediatric Specialist

Brian Wispelwey Infectious Disease

Andrew M. D. Wolf Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine

G. Frederick Wooten, Jr. Neurology

Bradford Worrall Neurology

Pearl Lee Yu Pediatric Specialist

About Best Doctors, Inc.:

Best Doctors works with the best five percent of doctors, ranked by impartial peer review, to help people get the right diagnosis and right treatment. The company’s innovative, peer-to-peer consultation service offers a convenient new way for physicians to collaborate with other physicians to ensure patients receive the best care. The global health solutions company, which has grown to over 30 million members worldwide, uses state-of-the-art technology capabilities to deliver improved health outcomes while reducing costs. Gallup ® has audited and certified Best Doctors’ database of physicians, and its companion Best Doctors in America ® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors seamlessly integrates its trusted health services with Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 employers, insurers and other groups in every major region of the world. The company also designs and implements international insurance programs that help people be sure they get the right health solutions.

For further information, visit Best Doctors at http://www.bestdoctors.com , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn , or call (800) 223-5003.