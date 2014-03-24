Skip to main content
Newsroom

181 UVA doctors selected for ‘Best Doctors in America®’ list

181 UVA doctors selected for ‘Best Doctors in America®’ list

University of Virginia Health System had 181 physicians honored in the 2014 Best Doctors in America® List by Best Doctors, Inc. Find a Doctor

The list is based on a survey of more than 45,000 U.S. physicians who have been named to previous editions of Best Doctors in America. Participating doctors are asked: “If you or a loved one needed a doctor in your specialty, to whom would you refer?” The survey results are then reviewed by Best Doctors, Inc., before the final list is assembled.

“Being selected for this honor by experts from across the country is a reflection of the expert care our physicians provide collaboratively with clinicians from across the Health System,“ said Richard P. Shannon, MD, executive vice president for health affairs.

The UVA physicians named to the 2014 list are featured below in alphabetical order. UVA Health System’s

directory includes more information about the doctors named to this year’s Best Doctors list. Physician                                Specialty

Mark F. Abel                            Pediatric Specialist

Reid Barton Adams                  Surgical Oncology and Surgery

Gerald Thomas Albrecht           Pediatric Specialist

Bennett A. Alford                    Pediatric Specialist and Radiology

Mark W. Anderson                  Radiology

Stacey M. Anderson                Endocrinology and Metabolism

J. Fritz Angle                          Radiology

Kenneth A. Ballew                  Internal Medicine

John Barcia                            Pediatric Specialist

Eugene J. Barrett                   Endocrinology and Metabolism

Robert W. Battle                    Cardiovascular Disease

Daniel M. Becker                    Internal Medicine

James D. Bergin                    Cardiovascular Disease

Edward Bertram                     Neurology

David L. Bogdonoff                Anesthesiology

W. Kline Bolton                       Nephrology

Larry C. Borish                        Allergy and Immunology

Stephen M. Borowitz             Pediatric Specialist

Robert J. Boyle                       Pediatric Specialist

Christiana M. Brenin              Medical Oncology and Hematology

James A. Browne                   Orthopaedic Surgery

Ted M. Burns                           Neurology

Stephen H. Caldwell             Hepatology

Leigh Cantrell                         Obstetrics and Gynecology

Robert M. Carey                     Endocrinology and Metabolism

Jeannean Carver                   Pediatric Specialist

Catherine F. Casey                Family Medicine

Kenneth J. Cherry, Jr.            Vascular Surgery

Abhinav (Bobby) Chhabra    Orthopaedic Surgery and Hand Surgery

Christian A. Chisholm            Obstetrics and Gynecology

Manny (Emanuel) Cirenza    Medical Oncology and Hematology

Thomas G. Cropley                 Dermatology

Alan Dalkin                               Endocrinology and Metabolism

Steven T. DeKosky                  Neurology

John Densmore                       Medical Oncology and Hematology

Paul Diamond                          Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

David R. Diduch                      Orthopaedic Surgery

Patrick Michael Dillon            Medical Oncology and Hematology

John P. DiMarco                     Cardiovascular Disease

Gerald R. Donowitz                Infectious Disease

Michael Douvas                      Medical Oncology and Hematology

Kimberly P. Dunsmore           Pediatric Specialist

Charles G. Durbin, Jr.             Critical Care Medicine L

inda R. Duska                        Obstetrics and Gynecology

William Jeffrey Elias               Neurological Surgery

Gina G. Davis Engel               Family Medicine

Avery Jennings Evans           Radiology

William S. Evans                    Endocrinology and Metabolism

Karen Diane Fairchild            Pediatric Specialist

James E. (Jef) Ferguson II    Obstetrics and Gynecology

Nathan Benjamin Fountain   Neurology

Paula M. Fracasso                  Medical Oncology and Hematology

Charles M. Friel                       Colon and Rectal Surgery

Thomas J. Gampper               Plastic Surgery

Arthur Garson, Jr.                   Pediatric Specialist

Spencer B. Gay                      Radiology

John Day Gazewood            Family Medicine

Joyce B. Geilker                    Internal Medicine

Myla D. Goldman                   Neurology

Howard P. Goodkin               Pediatric Specialist

Matthew J. Goodman            Internal Medicine

Matthew P. Green                  Family Medicine

Kenneth E. Greer                   Dermatology

Daryl R. Gress                        Critical Care Medicine

Charles Bruce Greyson        Psychiatry

William W. Grosh                   Medical Oncology and Hematology

Leigh B. Grossman                Pediatric Specialist and Infectious Disease

Elliott C. Haley, Jr.                 Neurology

Peter S. Ham                          Family Medicine

John B. Hanks                        Surgery

Madaline Harrison                 Neurology

Jennifer Harvey                       Radiology

George T. Hashisaki              Otolaryngology

Ziv J. Haskal                           Radiology

Evan Heald                              Internal Medicine

Steven Heim                            Family Medicine

Ira Marie Helenius                  Internal Medicine

Eric Houpt                                Infectious Disease

Kathie L. Hullfish                   Obstetrics and Gynecology

John Jane, Jr.                          Pediatric Specialist

John A. Jane, Sr.                   Neurological Surgery

Amir Jazaeri                            Obstetrics and Gynecology

Alan D. Jenkins                       Urology

Mary Elizabeth Jensen          Radiology

Karen C. Johnston                  Neurology

David E. Jones                        Neurology

David M. Kahler                      Orthopaedic Surgery

Kambiz Kalantari                    Nephrology

Neal F. Kassell                        Neurological Surgery

David Kaufman                       Pediatric Specialist

John Allen Kern                      Thoracic Surgery

Bradley William Kesser         Otolaryngology

Donald L. Kimpel                    Rheumatology

Tamila L. Kindwall-Keller      Medical Oncology and Hematology

Susan E. Kirk                           Endocrinology and Metabolism

Irving L. Kron  Vascular         Surgery and Thoracic Surgery

Mark Lepsch                            Family Medicine

Paul A. Levine                         Otolaryngology

D. Scott Lim                              Pediatric Specialist

Kant Yuan-Kai Lin                   Pediatric Specialist

Andrew Lockman                    Family Medicine

Carl Lynch III                            Anesthesiology

Barbara Gail Macik                 Medical Oncology and Hematology

John MacKnight                      Internal Medicine

John C. Marshall                    Endocrinology and Metabolism

G. Paul Matherne                    Pediatric Specialist

Alan H. Matsumoto                 Radiology

Karen Maughan                      Family Medicine

Daniel F. McCarter                 Family Medicine

Christopher McCartney         Endocrinology and Metabolism

Nancy L. McDaniel                 Pediatric Specialist

Eugene D. McGahren            Pediatric Specialist

Maura R. McLaughlin            Family Medicine

Mark D. Miller                          Orthopaedic Surgery

Stacey E. Mills                         Pathology

Susan C. Modesitt                  Obstetrics and Gynecology

Michael D. Moxley                  Obstetrics and Gynecology

Peter A. Netland                     Ophthalmology

Steven A. Newman                Ophthalmology

Victoria F. Norwood               Pediatric Specialist

Mark D. Okusa                        Nephrology

Edward H. Oldfield                 Neurological Surgery

M. Norman Oliver                   Family Medicine

Stephen S. Park                     Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology

James W. Patterson              Pathology

Spencer C. Payne                 Otolaryngology

William Petri                           Infectious Disease

Lawrence H. Phillips II          Neurology

JoAnn Pinkerton                    Obstetrics and Gynecology

Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills     Allergy and Immunology

George D. Politis                   Pediatric Specialist

Susan Pollart                         Family Medicine

Barbara Tyl Post                   Internal Medicine

Benjamin W. Purow              Pediatric Specialist and Medical Oncology and  Hematology

Mark S. Quigg                        Neurology

Michael Ragosta                   Cardiovascular Disease

Sean Reed                             Family Medicine

Patrice K. Rehm                    Radiology

James F. Reibel                    Otolaryngology

Karen S. Rheuban                Pediatric Specialist

George Rich                           Anesthesiology

Tyvin Andrew Rich                Radiation Oncology

Bradley Moreland Rodgers Pediatric Specialist and Thoracic Surgery

Mark J. Romness                   Pediatric Specialist

C. Edward Rose                     Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine

Mitchell H. Rosner                 Nephrology

John C. Rowlingson              Anesthesiology

Mark A. Russell                      Dermatology

Robert S. Rust, Jr.                 Pediatric Specialist

William Michael Scheld        Infectious Disease

David Schiff                            Neurology

Bruce D. Schirmer                 Surgery

Christopher I. Shaffrey          Neurological Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery

Mark E. Shaffrey                    Neurological Surgery

Jason Sheehan                     Neurological Surgery

Costi D. Sifri                           Infectious Disease

Robert A. Sinkin                    Pediatric Specialist

David Craig Slawson           Family Medicine

Craig Slingluff                        Surgical Oncology

Justin S. Smith                       Neurological Surgery

Diane G. Snustad                  Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine

William D. Steers                   Urology

Mark H. Stoler                        Pathology

James L. Sutphen                 Pediatric Specialist

Angela M. Taylor                   Cardiovascular Disease

W. Gerald Teague, Jr.          Pediatric Specialist

Amy L. Tucker                        Cardiovascular Disease

Ronald B. Turner                   Pediatric Specialist

Gilbert Rivers Upchurch, Jr. Vascular Surgery

Mary Lee Vance                    Endocrinology and Metabolism

Geoffrey Roger Weiss          Medical Oncology and Hematology

Mark R. Wick                          Pathology

Robert Phillips Wilder          Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Michael E. Williams              Medical Oncology and Hematology

Barbara B. Wilson                 Dermatology

William Grady Wilson           Medical Genetics and Pediatric Specialist

Brian Wispelwey                   Infectious Disease

Andrew M. D. Wolf                Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine

G. Frederick Wooten, Jr.      Neurology

Bradford Worrall                    Neurology

Pearl Lee Yu                          Pediatric Specialist

About Best Doctors, Inc.:

Best Doctors works with the best five percent of doctors, ranked by impartial peer review, to help people get the right diagnosis and right treatment. The company’s innovative, peer-to-peer consultation service offers a convenient new way for physicians to collaborate with other physicians to ensure patients receive the best care. The global health solutions company, which has grown to over 30 million members worldwide, uses state-of-the-art technology capabilities to deliver improved health outcomes while reducing costs. Gallup ® has audited and certified Best Doctors’ database of physicians, and its companion Best Doctors in America ® List, as using the highest industry standards survey methodology and processes. Founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, Best Doctors seamlessly integrates its trusted health services with Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 employers, insurers and other groups in every major region of the world. The company also designs and implements international insurance programs that help people be sure they get the right health solutions.

For further information, visit Best Doctors at http://www.bestdoctors.com , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn , or call (800) 223-5003.

Article Topics

Eric Swensen

Eric Swensen

Public Information Officer