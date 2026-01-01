Simulation Services & Information

To start using simulation, you just need to have an idea of what you want to do. We can work with you to fill out your ideas, creating scenarios that will help your participants reach your educational goals.

Currently, we offer both custom and standard scenarios.

We can build custom scenarios that last from 5 minutes to more than an hour. The goals of the scenarios can be initial recognition and interventions, or continuous monitoring with therapy adjustments. We can likely build a scenario for whatever your educational goals are. See our Custom Scenarios page for more information.

Some of our standard scenarios (all also customizable) are:

First Five Minutes (demonstration of code box, code cart, defibrillator, and then simulations of start of code)

Flash Simulations (three patients represented by monitors -- which one(s) are deteriorating?)

Custom Simulation

A simulation is an educational experience, so the first and most important part of creating a simulation is deciding on its educational goals. Everything in the simulation will revolve around those goals.

Then, we’ll sit down together to discuss how to construct a scenario that will deliver that education. We’ll discuss the patient’s condition, history, and current location.

In addition to being educational, simulation also has a theater aspect, as no manikin can exactly mimic everything a human can do. Once the scenario has been drafted, we at MESA need to get creative. What do we need to do to make this manikin enough like the patient in the scenario so that the participants can suspend disbelief and act as if the manikin is a human?

We’ll need to plan where and when the simulations will actually occur. They can be in our simulation room or in situ in your area. They can be announced or unannounced. If they’re announced, you’ll need to arrange how the participants will be scheduled.

Finally, we’ll actually perform the simulation, both the simulation itself and the debriefing afterwards. In the debriefing, probably the most important part of the experience, the participants critique themselves to identify both the parts that went well and the parts that could be improved. This allows for professional development by stimulating the participants’ ability to judge themselves on how they performed, and understand what they need to do to improve their practice.

Expenses

For Medical Center staff, MESA does not charge. However, there may be ancillary expenses, all to be disclosed before any simulation. For instance, if we create a simulation using a device that is specific to your area, we may ask you to provide the device.

For non-Medical Center staff, we do charge: