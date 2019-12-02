What a Memory Looks Like Inside Your Brain

The National Institutes of Health's Director's Blog has a fascinating post showing what a memory looks like. Check it out here.

Speaking of the NIH director, Francis Collins, we recently named a wing of our West Complex building in his honor. Dr. Collins is a UVA alumnus, having obtained a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1970. He went on to get his PhD from Yale and his MD from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

He has been director of the NIH since 2009, having previously served as director of the National Human Genome Research Institute, where he led the international Human Genome Project. That project culminated in the mapping of the human DNA genome, a major milestone in medical history.