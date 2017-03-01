We're Out to Save Boys From Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

I want to share a video with you. It's about our new effort to figure out how to beat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Duchenne robs boys of their ability to move and ultimately kills them at a young age. We know what causes the condition, but, frustratingly, promising treatments consistently fail. With the help of a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, we hope to change that.

In the video, you'll learn about how our researchers plan to figure out what's going wrong. While making it, I got to meet a young boy with Duchenne. He is so sweet and lively and cute, it's heartbreaking to think about the difficult future he faces. I very much hope that our folks can provide him, and all the boys who have this condition, a brighter tomorrow.