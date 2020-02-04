UVA's 1st Research Achievement Awards

UVA President Jim Ryan has presented the first Research Achievement Awards to 13 faculty members, including two from the School of Medicine.told you about previously

“I’m awed and immensely grateful for the contributions the award winners have made to their respective fields and to the University of Virginia,” he said in announcing the awards. “Our strategic plan focuses a good deal of attention on supporting research. ... Our ultimate goal is to make it possible for researchers at UVA to do their very best work.”

Ken Walsh, PhD, of the Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center and UVA's Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, was honored for his pioneering work examining how blood-cell mutations lead to conditions such as stroke and heart attacks. He is using precision medicine to identify and hopefully stop the resulting processes that play into these age-related diseases, as well as blood cancers such as leukemia.

Sean Moore, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist at UVA Children's, was presented with the Research Mentor Award. Three of his colleagues nominated him, citing his generosity with his time, support and guidance as they navigated the grant process for the first time. They noted that Moore had gone above and beyond, sharing lab space and giving them a critical boost early in their careers.

“This is the first year of the Research Achievement Awards,” UVA Vice President for Research Melur “Ram” Ramasubramanian said. “We believe that as a university, we are what we celebrate. We want to acknowledge the talented UVA faculty who are leaders in their fields and are impacting the world in positive ways.”

Finally, the ceremony recognized researchers who are in the top 25 in sponsored funding, top cited, national award winners, named to a national academy, or named as an outstanding researcher for their school. The School of Medicine's honorees:

Jayakrishna Ambati, Ophthalmology Ruth Bernheim, Public Health Sciences Alison K. Criss, Microbiology /GIDI Rebecca Dillingham, Infectious Diseases Linda R. Duska, Obstetrics/Gynecology Oncology Anindya Dutta, Biochemistry/Molecular Genetics W. Jeff Elias, Neurosurgery Edward H. Egelman, Biochemistry/Molecular Genetics Robin A. Felder, Clinical Pathology Eric R. Houpt, Infectious Diseases Karen Ingersoll, Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences Karen C. Johnston, Neurology Jaideep Kapur, Neurology Anne K. Kenworthy, Molecular Physics and Biophysics Jonathan Kipnis, Neuroscience Robert C. Klesges, Public Health Sciences Boris P. Kovatchev, Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences Thomas P. Loughran, Oncology and Medicine Coleen A. McNamara, Internal and Cardiovascular Medicine Wladek Minor, Molecular Physics and Biophysics Sean R. Moore, Pediatrics James P. Nataro, Pediatrics Imre Noth, Internal and Pulmonary Medicine Mark D. Okusa, Nephrology Gary K. Owens, Cardiovascular Research, Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics Kevin A. Pelphrey, Neurology William A. Petri, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases Kodi S. Ravichandran, Microbiology Patricio E. Ray, Pediatrics Stephen S. Rich, Public Health Sciences Lukas K. Tamm, Molecular Physics and Biophysics Gregory C. Townsend, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases Kenneth Walsh, Internal and Cardiovascular Medicine Katharine Hsu Wibberly, Public Health Sciences Michael C. Wiener, Molecular Physics and Biophysics Mark Yeager, Molecular Physics and Biophysics James C. Zimring, Pathology

