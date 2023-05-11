U.S. News Ranks UVA Medicine, Nursing Among Nation's Best

U.S. News & World Report has issued its annual graduate school rankings, and both the School of Medicine and School of Nursing were again honored.

The School of Medicine was ranked 11th among public schools of medicine for research, while the School of Nursing was seventh among publics in master's degree programs and 20th among publics in doctor of nursing practice programs.

U.S. News bases its medical school rankings on factors that include peer assessments, research funding, medical student grades and MCAT scores, faculty resources and the selectivity of the programs. Nursing schools are ranked based on factors that include peer assessments, research funding, faculty resources and program selectivity.

Congratulations to both schools for the well-deserved recognition!