Three Fine AAAS Fellows

Congratulations to Douglas DeSimone, PhD, chairman of our Department of Cell Biology; Wladek Minor, PhD, of the Department of Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics; and Lukas Tamm, PhD, chairman of Molecular Physiology and Biological Physics, on their election to the rank of Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). The AAAS Council elects members whose “efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications are scientifically or socially distinguished.”

According to AAAS, all three were recognized in the Section on Biological Sciences:

DeSimone for his distinguished contributions to the fields of cell adhesion, cell migration, morphogenesis, embryogenesis and mechanotransduction.

Minor for distinguished contributions in structural biology, particularly creating methodologies that have transformed protein crystallography and have led to the structure determination of thousands of proteins.

Tamm for distinguished contributions to the field of membrane protein structure and protein-lipid interactions, particularly using advanced microscopy and NMR spectroscopy to study viral and synaptic vesicle membrane fusion.

They are among more than 400 newly elected 2018 Fellows from across the country, and they will be honored in February at the annual AAAS meeting in Washington, D.C.